Texas State

MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnMx1_0ikelcRW00

Links to all our coverage of Week 7, including Albert Breer’s conversations with the Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Pete Carroll, Andy Reid and more.

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff.

Dak Prescott Is Grateful for the Cowboys Team Around Him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xp3A_0ikelcRW00
Prescott needed a little time to get back into a rhythm on the field, but he has a team around him that made it easy.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The QB has a new lease on life after watching his team battle without him for five weeks, and he opens up to Albert Breer about what it was like getting back on the field in Week 7.

Three Deep: The Chiefs Are Growing Up Fast After Their Win Over the 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zb9sW_0ikelcRW00
After losing to the Bills last week, the Chiefs came out in Week 7 and left no doubt they are still one of the best teams in the NFL.

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

A big win helps Andy Reid’s team accelerate its learning curve. Plus, the Seahawks are anything but screwed up, and the Titans are still the Titans. Albert Breer speaks to players and coaches involved in each game.

Ten Takeaways: Joe Burrow, Bengals Finally Hitting Their Stride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEqE0_0ikelcRW00
Burrow dominated against the Falcons on Sunday, and is learning how to handle the defenses being thrown at him.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

Albert talk to Joe Burrow about getting back on track after an 0–2 start. Plus, notes on why the Panthers believe they’re only a QB away from being really good, what’s wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers, the situation with Daniel Snyder, how the Christian McCaffrey trade was negotiated and much more.

Six From Saturday: Top QB Prospects Taking Their Lumps, But Getting Their Reps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2bQi_0ikelcRW00
Texas QB Quinn Ewers is one of several top prospects who has had a hiccup this season.

The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Network

Plus more notes on Week 8 of the college football season, including prospects at Kansas State and Texas.

More From The MMQB Staff

Jon Wertheim: The One-of-a-Kind Story Behind the ’72 Dolphins’ One-of-a-Kind Kicker, Garo Yepremian

Conor Orr: It’s Way Too Early to Write Off Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers

Week 7 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

