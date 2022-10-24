Haines City man shoots at construction workers for making noise, deputies say

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of construction workers were fired upon Saturday night while doing work at a home in Haines City, an arrest report said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office report said the workers were helping build an unidentified person’s home on Hatchineha Road throughout the day.

At around 7 p.m., the workers were confronted by Richard Vitiritti, 75, who lived down the road from the construction site.

Deputies said Vitiritti yelled at the construction workers over the noise from the construction equipment before going back home. After the encounter, the two workers went down the road to have dinner with their family at a nearby restaurant.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was at this time that Vitiritti got a gun from his bedroom dresser, told his wife to turn off their home’s lights, and sat in his dark carport, waiting for the workers to return.

After dinner, the two workers drove back down Hatchineha Road, and as they passed Vitiritti’s home, the 75-year-old shot at them, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said that the gunshot ended up hitting the worker’s lower right passenger door and exited the right front wheel well. The workers realized they had been shot at after hearing the gunshot.

The suspect’s wife said she also heard the gunshot and saw her husband run to the canal behind their house. When he came back, she asked if he fired the gun.

According to the arrest report, Vitiritti told her he threw the gun into the canal.

After being read his rights, the suspect told deputies that he was upset with the workers for making noise and fired at them after they honked their horn while passing family members who were walking back to the home.

He said he meant to fire above the vehicle and not at the vehicle itself, according to the report.

Investigators said they found a spent 40 caliber casing under Vitiritti’s carport. The bullet was also found in the road in front of his house.

“The shooting at the vehicle was imminently dangerous and demonstrated a depraved mind without regard for human life,” the report said. “A person of ordinary judgment would know the act of shooting towards a vehicle is certain to kill or do serious bodily injury to the occupants or others around them.”

Vitiritti’s charges include two counts of attempted second-degree murder, criminal mischief, and tampering with evidence.

