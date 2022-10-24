Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Thor the shy guy
NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who's a little shy is looking for his forever home. Thor is a year and a half old. He's a very special pup. Thor and brothers and sisters were very unsocialized when they were brought to the shelter. Thor will need a...
wcti12.com
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win
RALEIGH – Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
wcti12.com
Unexpected visitor makes trip to Rocky Mount school
ROCKY MOUNT, Nash County — Oh deer! An unexpected visitor visited Rocky Mount High School on October 28. On Friday morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department helped the North Carolina Wildlife Commission remove the deer from inside the school. There were no injuries to staff or students. School Administrators...
wcti12.com
Some empty stores beginning to fill in Kinston, business owners see revitalization hope
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The city of Kinston is beginning to see some promising signs. Officials have been working for years to revitalize the downtown area and now, new businesses are beginning to fill empty storefronts. Owners at Harp and Dill said that this area has the potential for...
wcti12.com
Family in Lenoir County mourns loss of second home in one year
LENOIR COUNTY, North Carolina — An early morning fire in Lenoir County has left one family without a home. Amy Kennedy said the home belongs to her sister and is now a total loss. She said the fire was unreal because it's the second time they have endured this...
wcti12.com
One person confirmed dead in James City fire
JAMES CITY, Craven County — In an update to the James City fire on October 25th, a person is confirmed to have died in the incident. According to Assistant Emergency Services Director, Ira Whitford, the house was about 50% engulfed when fire crews arrived. Three firefighters were also treated for minor injuries on the scene.
wcti12.com
ECU gets $16 million grant for hurricane study
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — East Carolina University is part of a $16 million hurricane study to assess the impact of hurricanes on people’s homes and lives. The study is grant funded by the National Science Foundation. A team of researchers from 11 different universities across the country are...
wcti12.com
BikeWalk Summit focuses on driver and pedestrian safety, aims for zero traffic deaths
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The 11th Annual BikeWalk Transportation Summit resumed in Greenville this week at the East Carolina Heart Institute. National, state and local leaders came together to discuss ways to make transportation safer for drivers, pedestrians and people who ride bikes. The theme for this year’s summit...
wcti12.com
Pitt County man sentenced to more than nine years in prison on gun charges
AYDEN, Pitt County — An Ayden man was sentenced to a little more than nine years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don'ae Rice pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2021. Court documents show Greenville Police stopped Rice in a traffic...
wcti12.com
Fatal house fire under investigation in Craven County
NEW BERN, Craven County — A house fire broke out at a home on Stadiem Drive Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Craven County Assistant EMS Director Ira Whitford said there were people inside the home at the time of the blaze. We know the fire resulted in one fatality. Multiple...
wcti12.com
Suspects wanted in connection to a robbery/assault in Beaufort County
AURORA, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is looking for suspects in a Robbery/ Assault. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 24th, 2022, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted. According to officials, it appears the...
wcti12.com
Martin County man given $2 Million bond, deputies seize 5 kilograms of cocaine
MARTIN COUNTY, North Carolina — On Friday October 21st, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. During the traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as Hugo...
wcti12.com
Man arrested after chase in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — A man is arrested and facing charges following a high-speed chase in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 97 and Dunbar Rd. on October 25. When authorities were getting the driver's information, the driver decided to take off.
wcti12.com
Man charged in Jacksonville fatal accident
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police are charging a man they say was drunk when he hit and killed a juvenile who was riding an electric motor scooter. The crash happened on October 1. The juvenile was riding their scooter on Winchester Road near Western Boulevard. Police said a...
wcti12.com
South Lenoir High School student wins national FFA competition
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — South Lenoir High School student Rachel Noble won the top award in the Creed Speaking competition recently at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. As North Carolina’s representative at the national convention, she faced 46 other state winners in competition. “Rachel has been...
wcti12.com
Richlands man pleads guilty to killing his one-year-old daughter in 2015
RICHLANDS, Onlsow County — A Richlands man pled guilty to killing his one-year-old daughter with a knife back in 2015. Anthony Young, 44, plead guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony child abuse in Onslow County Superior Court. It was an emotional day, Prosecutors described the case as...
wcti12.com
Police presence increased ahead of homecoming football game
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police presence will be increased at the homecoming football game at Jacksonville High School this Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Jacksonville is hosting Northside (Jacksonville) in the final week of the regular season. In preparation for the game, Jacksonville police and the Onslow County School Board...
Comments / 0