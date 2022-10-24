ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Thor the shy guy

NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who's a little shy is looking for his forever home. Thor is a year and a half old. He's a very special pup. Thor and brothers and sisters were very unsocialized when they were brought to the shelter. Thor will need a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

RALEIGH – Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Unexpected visitor makes trip to Rocky Mount school

ROCKY MOUNT, Nash County — Oh deer! An unexpected visitor visited Rocky Mount High School on October 28. On Friday morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department helped the North Carolina Wildlife Commission remove the deer from inside the school. There were no injuries to staff or students. School Administrators...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

One person confirmed dead in James City fire

JAMES CITY, Craven County — In an update to the James City fire on October 25th, a person is confirmed to have died in the incident. According to Assistant Emergency Services Director, Ira Whitford, the house was about 50% engulfed when fire crews arrived. Three firefighters were also treated for minor injuries on the scene.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

ECU gets $16 million grant for hurricane study

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — East Carolina University is part of a $16 million hurricane study to assess the impact of hurricanes on people’s homes and lives. The study is grant funded by the National Science Foundation. A team of researchers from 11 different universities across the country are...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Fatal house fire under investigation in Craven County

NEW BERN, Craven County — A house fire broke out at a home on Stadiem Drive Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Craven County Assistant EMS Director Ira Whitford said there were people inside the home at the time of the blaze. We know the fire resulted in one fatality. Multiple...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Suspects wanted in connection to a robbery/assault in Beaufort County

AURORA, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is looking for suspects in a Robbery/ Assault. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 24th, 2022, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted. According to officials, it appears the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after chase in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — A man is arrested and facing charges following a high-speed chase in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 97 and Dunbar Rd. on October 25. When authorities were getting the driver's information, the driver decided to take off.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man charged in Jacksonville fatal accident

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police are charging a man they say was drunk when he hit and killed a juvenile who was riding an electric motor scooter. The crash happened on October 1. The juvenile was riding their scooter on Winchester Road near Western Boulevard. Police said a...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

South Lenoir High School student wins national FFA competition

DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — South Lenoir High School student Rachel Noble won the top award in the Creed Speaking competition recently at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. As North Carolina’s representative at the national convention, she faced 46 other state winners in competition. “Rachel has been...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Richlands man pleads guilty to killing his one-year-old daughter in 2015

RICHLANDS, Onlsow County — A Richlands man pled guilty to killing his one-year-old daughter with a knife back in 2015. Anthony Young, 44, plead guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony child abuse in Onslow County Superior Court. It was an emotional day, Prosecutors described the case as...
RICHLANDS, NC
wcti12.com

Police presence increased ahead of homecoming football game

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police presence will be increased at the homecoming football game at Jacksonville High School this Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Jacksonville is hosting Northside (Jacksonville) in the final week of the regular season. In preparation for the game, Jacksonville police and the Onslow County School Board...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

