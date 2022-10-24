ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Interrupted By Climate Protesters During Ted Cruz Interview

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago

UPDATE with ABC statement: The View was repeatedly interrupted by climate protesters today as the co-hosts were interviewing Republican Senator Ted Cruz .

While Cruz was talking about the economy – sidestepping a question about abortion rights – what sounded like several people in the audience began shouting. Though it was difficult to understand what they were shouting – Cruz continued talking – the protesters seemed to be demanding “cover climate now!”

“Ladies,” said moderator Whoopi Goldberg, “let us do our job. We hear what you all have to say but you gotta go. You gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.”

As the shouting continued, co-host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin could be heard saying, “We do cover climate here, guys,” then turning to Cruz said, “They weren’t even protesting you.”

“They’re accusing us of not covering climate change,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, who then disputed the charge by noting that The View covers climate change frequently.

After the protesters briefly quieted down, and apparently were removed from the audience, the Cruz interview started up again only to be interrupted by another shouted protest. At this point, the sound on the broadcast went silent, with moderator Goldberg seeming to glare at the shouters.

After the commercial break, co-host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz, saying “I’ve been very vocal and critical of you, but I’m sorry that this has happened in our house.”

An ABC spokesperson said in a statement following the broadcast, “Three members of the audience interrupted The View today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate. They were promptly escorted out by security.”

Even without the protests, Cruz’s appearance promised to prompt heated discussions on the show, and certainly kept that promise. After being asked about the Jan. 6 storming of the Capital, Cruz attempted to switch the conversation to Hillary Clinton and Antifa. When Navarro said Clinton conceded the election to Donald Trump, Cruz took out a piece of paper that seemed to have more talking points on it, speaking loudly and prompting Navarro to ask him to lower his voice.

“I know you come here to sell a book and pick a fight,” she said, “but we’re not going to do that today.” Cruz was plugging his new book Corrupted Justice.

In the clip below, Cruz is asked by Navarro to explain his backflip on Trump, who once called Cruz’s wife “ugly.”

Comments / 24

Left going down!!
4d ago

I don’t understand why anyone would even go on the View . They just screech at anyone with a different view

Reply
7
Tsquared
4d ago

Unintelligent uneducated Dems in The View audience. That’s the crowd those goofballs draw.

Reply
12
Amanda Horton
4d ago

Oh they laughed about it… but then Cruz was pissed 🤣😂🤣 Cry me a river Cancun Cruz! Fix your energy in Texas and let the grown ups take care of the rest!

Reply(3)
2
