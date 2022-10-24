Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
teslarati.com
GM says EV battery training delays will push 400k EV goal back one year
General Motors said hiring and training delays in its battery manufacturing efforts will push back its goal of building 400,000 EVs in North America by 2023 back one year to 2024. “All of our 2023 launches are progressing well. However, due to a slightly slower launch of cell and pack...
teslarati.com
Lucid gains EPA approval to launch 2023 Air models
Lucid has gained EPA approval to launch the sale of several 2023 model-year trims of the Air electric vehicle. Lucid gained Certificates of Conformity for the Air Grand Touring’s 19″, 20″, and 21″ trim levels, which allows the manufacturer to sell the vehicles to consumers. Lucid applied for EPA certification of these vehicles on September 7, and gained a Certificate of Conformity just two days later on September 9.
teslarati.com
Tesla self-driving claims trigger US criminal investigation: report
A simple look at Tesla’s official pages for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving would show that the company is very clear in warning customers and would-be vehicle buyers that the advanced driver-assist systems do not in any way make cars autonomous in their present state. Yet despite these, recent reports...
teslarati.com
Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution raises revenue outlook amid rising EV demand
The electric vehicle transition is hitting its pace, and battery suppliers definitely seem to be feeling it. Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES), for one, recently upped its revenue guidance by 14% after quarterly profit beat forecasts on strong demand from EV makers. LG Energy Solution noted that the company’s...
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Ford teases next-gen EVs as it bids farewell to an ICE staple
Ford Motor Company executives teased the arrival of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicle projects as it bid farewell to the Ford Fiesta, a staple vehicle in its ICE unit. Ford Model e Europe unit director Martin Sander shared today that the automaker would eliminate the Ford Fiesta from its...
teslarati.com
Hyundai’s EV & Battery manufacturing plant to open 8,100 jobs in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Georgia’s Governor Brian P. Kemp recently broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new EV and battery plant at the Bryan County Mega site. Following the groundbreaking ceremony, a future technology expo at the Enmarket Arena...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model X Plaid gets full anti-Covid treatment as it arrives in China
Tesla seems to be preparing to showcase its most technologically-advanced car today at the 5th China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10, 2022. As could be seen in recent photos that have been shared online, Tesla has brought over the Model X Plaid to China, where it received a pretty interesting welcome.
teslarati.com
Honda thinks they have solved electric motorcycle charging
Honda has unveiled their new battery swap station, the Honda Power Pack Exchange e (HPPEe). Honda has big plans to electrify its motorcycle division in the coming years, and part of that plan is ensuring that customers can keep their bikes charged. To accomplish this, Honda has cooperated with a large group of manufacturers in standardizing swappable batteries for motorcycles and scooters. And the place where Honda wants you to swap these batteries is the Honda Power Pack Exchange e.
teslarati.com
Tesla plans major expansion at Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla is preparing for a major expansion of Gigafactory Berlin, reports from Germany indicate on Friday morning. Tesla is reportedly looking to expand the production output at the German car factory by applying for a expansion of the property’s limits of construction. German media outlet rbb24 said Tesla has already prepared an application that would see a further 70 hectares, of over 172 acres, of land to be cleared.
teslarati.com
Uber reports success with Tesla rental program after 1 year
Uber kicked off its Tesla rental program with Hertz roughly one year ago, and the company has published a report on its progress. Uber’s report, published by an analyst within the company, Rainer Lempert, details the Tesla rental program’s first year in operation. The analysis primarily focuses on the program’s sustainability, how drivers reacted to the new program, and its equitability. Overall, Uber has found success, especially in their efforts to decarbonize, but the report lacks a focus on how the program has affected Uber itself.
teslarati.com
Tesla-powered Slovenian company launches third–and largest–Megapack project
A Tesla-powered Slovenian energy company has just launched its third–and largest–Megapack project to date, helping support 70 percent of the country’s energy grid. Slovenia’s NGEN first started utilizing Tesla Megapacks for energy storage and grid stabilization in 2019. The country became the first in the Balkin Peninsula to install a grid-scale battery storage unit with the implementation of 126 Tesla Powerpacks capable of a 22.2 MWh capacity. It was the first project NGEN launched using Tesla Megapacks.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 seatbelts trigger fifth physical recall of 2022
Tesla is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 units to fix an incorrectly reassembled seatbelt anchor. It is the fifth physical recall out of fifteen total recalls Tesla has announced so far in 2022, with the other then being fixed with an Over-the-Air Software Update. The NHTSA announced on October 21...
teslarati.com
Toyota struggles with lack of demand for their newest EV in Japan
Toyota has halved the leasing fee and applied a roughly 10% discount to the lease-exclusive Toyota BZ4X in Japan. Despite Japan’s long history in the automotive industry, the country has been hesitant to adopt electric vehicles, especially compared to other developed economies. According to comments given to Reuters, this hesitancy has led to Toyota’s recent decision to discount the Toyota BZ4X in their home country.
teslarati.com
Tesla offering Autopilot Camera Upgrades to owners with FSD capability
Tesla is offering Autopilot camera upgrades to owners who have Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability and early production cameras. The offer comes right before Tesla’s wide release of FSD. According to an email shared with Teslarati, Tesla is offering complimentary Autopilot Camera upgrades. To avail of the offer, Tesla owners...
teslarati.com
Nuevo Leon Governor: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Mexico visit was “not by chance”
It appears that Elon Musk is indeed considering Mexico as the potential site of an upcoming Tesla facility, with recent reports pointing to the idea that the CEO is considering building a new electric vehicle plant somewhere in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo Leon. Elon...
teslarati.com
Los Angeles Auto Show will host unveilings with EVs taking center stage
Numerous automakers are expected to unveil new and upcoming models at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month, and electric vehicles will take center stage. Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Subaru, and Porsche are some of the brands expected to unveil new vehicles at or just before the November 17th Los Angeles Auto Show, also known as the AutoMobility Los Angeles (AMLA) event. While this is nothing new for the historic West Coast car event, electric vehicles are expected to play a more prominent role than ever.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y now undercuts rivals from Xpeng and NIO in China
The Tesla Model Y rose in China’s local SUV rankings this year, even when it was priced at a very notable premium against its local competitors. But now that Tesla China has implemented a round of price adjustments to the all-electric crossover, the Model Y’s domestic sales in the country would likely become even more impressive.
