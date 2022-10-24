Uber kicked off its Tesla rental program with Hertz roughly one year ago, and the company has published a report on its progress. Uber’s report, published by an analyst within the company, Rainer Lempert, details the Tesla rental program’s first year in operation. The analysis primarily focuses on the program’s sustainability, how drivers reacted to the new program, and its equitability. Overall, Uber has found success, especially in their efforts to decarbonize, but the report lacks a focus on how the program has affected Uber itself.

