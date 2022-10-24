Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
wdrb.com
Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 13th and Jefferson streets, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD. The man was shot multiple...
wdrb.com
Dejuane Ludie Anderson
Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
wdrb.com
Woman shot in parking lot of Portland neighborhood gas station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the city's Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Officers with the LMPD's First Division responded to the reported shooting at 22nd and Portland streets around 8 p.m., department spokesperson...
wdrb.com
I-71N at Gene Snyder reopens after crash that killed toddler, injured 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 North at Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway was blocked after a crash that killed a toddler and sent two adults to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police believe a large truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles charged for fire that damaged Blue Lick Elementary playground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been charged in connection with a fire set at a playground at a local elementary school Wednesday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper of the Louisville Fire Department, the juvenile suspects are accused of setting the fire at Blue Lick Elementary. Both are charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown police recover 2,000 pounds of marijuana, arrest 5 after large-scale bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown say they've arrested five men who were involved in a large-scale marijuana ring. Investigators seized 2,000 pounds of marijuana, several firearms and a large amount of cash, according to court documents. Police said on Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., officers stopped the five...
wdrb.com
More than 2 dozen protesters who shut down Second Street Bridge reach plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen demonstrators accused of blocking the Second Street Bridge during the height of the protests over the Breonna Taylor case have accepted a plea agreement. According to a news release from Jefferson County Attorney's office, each of the 26 defendants charged with obstructing...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
wdrb.com
Suspects in court after random violent attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men charged in separate attacks in downtown Louisville earlier this week were both in court Wednesday, as local businesses struggle with perceptions that the area is unsafe. One of the suspects is accused of assaulting a passerby on the street with a hammer, and the...
wdrb.com
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville police cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was hit in a three-vehicle crash on East Broadway near downtown Louisville on Thursday morning, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a police officer was responding to assist another officer around 11:15 a.m. The officer, who had their lights and sirens on, was driving in the median of East Broadway when they were hit by a vehicle that went into the intersection of Preston Street.
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for 2 teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for two missing teenagers last seen near the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday. A Golden Alert was issued for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were last seen in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace near West Market earlier...
wdrb.com
Louisville police need help to find 69-year-old man missing for two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a man who hasn't been seen for two weeks. A Golden Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Steven Vest. Police say he was last seen on Oct. 13, in the 100 block of East Adair Street. That's not far from the Kentucky Expo Center, near Crittenden Drive and Phillips Lane.
