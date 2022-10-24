Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Illinois sees highest graduation rate in a decade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Good news for Illinois schools as the state's newest report card reveals the highest graduation rate in a decade. According to the state report card, every demographic group experienced accelerated growth in 2022 in both English language arts and math. “Illinois students and educators are...
khqa.com
Illinois vote-by-mail application numbers continue to rise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — More than 320,00 vote-by-mail applications were sent out across the state of Illinois last month. Vote-by-mail application numbers continue to rise as we approach the 2022 Election. Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich states that in 2018 we saw a little...
khqa.com
Illinois ranked 3rd in nation for catalytic converter theft
State Farm has released the data for catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe. The numbers from 2022 have already passed...
khqa.com
Ameren natural gas customers to see rate increase
JEFFERSON CITY — Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change soon. According to a release Wednesday from the Missouri Public Service Commission, residential customers will see an increase in natural gas rates to approximately $0.95 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet). Currently, residential customers pay $0.93 per...
khqa.com
IDPH reports an uptick in COVID-19 Cases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported an increase in the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 38 counties are at a low level, which is more than there was last week. Five counties are at a high level, and 33 counties are at a medium level.
khqa.com
Ron DeSantis 'unanimously' endorsed by dozens of former Crist colleagues, staffers
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (TND) — Dozens of former staffers and colleagues of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist penned a letter Tuesday “unanimously” endorsing his opponent, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis. In total, 36 of Crist’s former staffers and colleagues signed the letter, including his former Chief of Staff George...
khqa.com
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
khqa.com
Mountain lion roaming Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says a male mountain lion has made its way to Illinois. The mountain lion was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in November 2021 as a research project. IDNR says the mountain lion has made its way...
khqa.com
NAEP releases Nation's Report Card for schools
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its latest scores for math and reading in the Nation's Report Card. This is the first time the NAEP has released a full report since 2019. The data shows significant decreases in math and reading scores. The...
khqa.com
Eight black bears taken in Missouri during hunting season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season. The season ran from Oct. 17–26. — More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears.
khqa.com
Keeping your children safe on Halloween
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Halloween is right around the corner, and it's important to keep children safe while they are out celebrating the holiday. Something you may not think about is how to steer clear of the dangers already in your neighborhood. There are many trunk or treat, and...
