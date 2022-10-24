Read full article on original website
Phillip Dwaine "Phill" Tucker
Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home for Mr. Phillip Dwaine Tucker, age 48, of Laurel, who died on October 26, 2022. Bro. Jason Capers and Bro. Colon Rowell will officiate with burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Myron Crocker, David Ellzey, Jimmy McLain, Dexter Landrum, Jason Creel and Kylan Collier.
Barbara Lynnett McLaurin
Barbara Lynnett McLaurin, 61, of Ellisville, MS passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Monday, August 14, 1961 in Laurel, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Ridge Baptist...
Velda Rhea Walley
Velda Rhea Walley, 85 of Rose Hill, MS passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Rush Specialty Hospital in Meridian, MS. She was born Tuesday, January 5, 1937, in Jasper County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 11:00AM until 12:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
Etheleen Shattles
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton for Mrs. Etheleen Shattles, age 90, of Richton who died on October 25, 2022. Dr. Venlon Bradford will officiate the service with burial to follow at Brooklyn-Shattles Cemetery in Brooklyn. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be 8 grandchildren, Addison Shattles, Brennon Shattles, Austin Parnell, Ashtin Parnell, Logan Bradford, Colin Bradford, Graham Bradford and Luke Bradford.
Raleigh holds off Hazlehurst and claims region title for third straight year
The second half in Hazlehurst Thursday night was a seesaw of momentum swings. All but one offensive drive in the second half, whether by Raleigh or Hazlehurst, ended in a touchdown. "It was a seesaw," said Raleigh head coach Ryan Higdon. "We'd grab the momentum, they'd grab the momentum, then...
