Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton for Mrs. Etheleen Shattles, age 90, of Richton who died on October 25, 2022. Dr. Venlon Bradford will officiate the service with burial to follow at Brooklyn-Shattles Cemetery in Brooklyn. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be 8 grandchildren, Addison Shattles, Brennon Shattles, Austin Parnell, Ashtin Parnell, Logan Bradford, Colin Bradford, Graham Bradford and Luke Bradford.

