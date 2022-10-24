ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, MS

Barbara Lynnett McLaurin

Barbara Lynnett McLaurin, 61, of Ellisville, MS passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Monday, August 14, 1961 in Laurel, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Ridge Baptist...
ELLISVILLE, MS
Etheleen Shattles

Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton for Mrs. Etheleen Shattles, age 90, of Richton who died on October 25, 2022. Dr. Venlon Bradford will officiate the service with burial to follow at Brooklyn-Shattles Cemetery in Brooklyn. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be 8 grandchildren, Addison Shattles, Brennon Shattles, Austin Parnell, Ashtin Parnell, Logan Bradford, Colin Bradford, Graham Bradford and Luke Bradford.
RICHTON, MS
Phillip Dwaine "Phill" Tucker

Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home for Mr. Phillip Dwaine Tucker, age 48, of Laurel, who died on October 26, 2022. Bro. Jason Capers and Bro. Colon Rowell will officiate with burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Myron Crocker, David Ellzey, Jimmy McLain, Dexter Landrum, Jason Creel and Kylan Collier.
LAUREL, MS

