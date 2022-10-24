Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?
Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision
Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight
When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck
Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
Martinsville Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile oval of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. View the Martinsville qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of these factors:. -Finishing order...
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Xfinity 500
One of the curses of humanity is that most only realize the value of time when it is scarce and almost gone. And for seven drivers still hoping to be called a NASCAR Cup Series champion, their time is running out. This weekend's trip to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity...
NASCAR discusses big changes coming to NextGen car in 2023
NASCAR is going to have plenty of changes to the NextGen car by the start of the 2023 season. What are these changes and what could be on the way for safety?
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer Lose Race Manipulation Appeal
If Tony Stewart was “so mad” at NASCAR a few weeks ago over the Cole Custer situation, he’s not going to be much happier. The appeal Stewart-Haas Racing filed over an alleged attempt to manipulate the race at Charlotte was denied. On the final lap of the...
NASCAR Truck Series set for big driver changes in 2023
The NASCAR Truck Series is set for major changes involving drivers and teams in 2023. What are these changes and which drivers could be joining the series?
NBC Sports
Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership
Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule
NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
NASCAR battled toe-to-toe with F1 this weekend for eyeballs and, according to the latest television ratings, the American-based series is doing just fine. The post NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 2