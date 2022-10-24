ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?

Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision

Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
FanBuzz

Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight

When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
The Spun

Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck

Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
People

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
Racing News

Martinsville Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile oval of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. View the Martinsville qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of these factors:. -Finishing order...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News

The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
NBC Sports

Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership

Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
FanSided

NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule

NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
Sportscasting

NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

NASCAR battled toe-to-toe with F1 this weekend for eyeballs and, according to the latest television ratings, the American-based series is doing just fine. The post NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
