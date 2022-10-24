Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
According to Roseville police, the young suspect’s grandmother was murdered in the attack on Tuesday that led to a regional warning, and his mother and three adult siblings were all hurt. Police on Wednesday named the deceased as 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow. Her death was classified as a homicide...
Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified
A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified. Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."
Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
Man who shot, killed 2 outside Monarch nightclub found guilty of murder
MINNEAPOLIS — The man responsible for shooting and killing two people nearly a year-and-a-half ago in downtown Minneapolis, including a St. Thomas student, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in Hennepin County court Wednesday. Jawan Contrail Carroll, now 25, was found guilty on all counts, two murder...
Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
Minnesota Motorist Pleads Guilty in Death of Protestor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault just as his trial was set to begin. Nicholas Kraus, 36, in a plea...
Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
Two adults, one juvenile injured in drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Two adults and one juvenile were critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says a man, woman and juvenile were transported by ambulance to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening" injuries. Officials say their conditions are unknown. According...
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
Man sentenced to 9.75 years in prison in connection to downtown Minneapolis phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that brought to public light an ongoing, and often violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his friends tricked a young man into handing over his cell phone outside the Gay 90s bar late one night in July under the guise that they were adding their rap group to the victim's social media.
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
Minneapolis Police search for missing teen
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking the public for help locating a teen last seen on Wednesday night. The teen was wearing the clothes seen in pictures provided by police, which appear to be a dark-colored hoodie, t-shirt and pants and dark-colored shoes with white details. Officials said the...
Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime.
boreal.org
Trial for man accused of murder in shooting outside of Richfield school to begin Monday
Court records show a Minneapolis man who is charged in his alleged connection to a deadly shooting outside of a Richfield school earlier this year is expected to have his trial begin Monday. Alfredo Solis, 20, is charged with one count of intentional second-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The initial alert...
Roseville police: One dead, four injured in 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family
Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect who sparked an emergency alert before being arrested in the Twin Cities late Tuesday morning is accused of attacking his family members inside their Roseville home, killing one and injuring four others.
First public hearing held for Minneapolis Police Chief nominee Brian O'Hara
MINNEAPOLIS — The Public Health and Safety Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to send Brian O'Hara's nomination to the Minneapolis City Council. Now, O'Hara's fate will lie with the council, which could vote as early as next week. During a public hearing Wednesday, O'Hara, who was nominated by Minneapolis Mayor...
Kueng takes plea deal ahead of state trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. This is a developing update. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available. Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are heading...
