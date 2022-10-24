ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bring Me The News

Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified. Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Two adults, one juvenile injured in drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Two adults and one juvenile were critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says a man, woman and juvenile were transported by ambulance to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening" injuries. Officials say their conditions are unknown. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis Police search for missing teen

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking the public for help locating a teen last seen on Wednesday night. The teen was wearing the clothes seen in pictures provided by police, which appear to be a dark-colored hoodie, t-shirt and pants and dark-colored shoes with white details. Officials said the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime. 
Bring Me The News

Roseville police: One dead, four injured in 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family

Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect who sparked an emergency alert before being arrested in the Twin Cities late Tuesday morning is accused of attacking his family members inside their Roseville home, killing one and injuring four others.
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Kueng takes plea deal ahead of state trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. This is a developing update. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available. Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are heading...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

