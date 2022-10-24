ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Two arrested at cemetery

Late in the evening of October 24, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a suspicious couple sitting inside a vehicle at a cemetery on Thigpen Road. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered Douglas Earl Demmons, 35, a resident of Thigpen Road and Jessica Strain, 33, who has a Franklinton address. The deputy removed both individuals from the vehicle and began an investigation into their activities.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
21-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’
SPRINGFIELD, LA
HPD investigates criminal damage complaint

October 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On October 25, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the area of 204 West Thomas Street regarding a report of criminal damage. The victim reported while he was inside of Benny’s Bar an unknown white male punctured two of his tires with an unknown object. The incident was witnessed by several people who took photographs of the suspect and provided those photographs to HPD.
HAMMOND, LA
Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
FRANKLINTON, LA
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Former St. Tammany priest arrested again

A former priest has been arrested on an additional charge for molestation after a second victim came forward in St. Tammany Parish. Recall in October 2020, Patrick Wattigny was arrested on molestation charges after it was alleged he had sexually abused a minor in 2013 while serving as pastor of a Slidell-area church.
Parish jail report for Oct. 21-23, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 21, 2022, through Oct. 23, 2022:. Welton Manning, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance with weapon present. Jared Newcomb, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A, battery-aggravated-domestic violence. Carey Williams,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOPD arrests suspect in video shooting

New Orleans Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman believed to be in a viral video of firing a gun from car traveling on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Loyola Ave. exit.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
MANDEVILLE, LA

