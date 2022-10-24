Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
an17.com
Two arrested at cemetery
Late in the evening of October 24, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a suspicious couple sitting inside a vehicle at a cemetery on Thigpen Road. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered Douglas Earl Demmons, 35, a resident of Thigpen Road and Jessica Strain, 33, who has a Franklinton address. The deputy removed both individuals from the vehicle and began an investigation into their activities.
an17.com
21-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’
an17.com
HPD investigates criminal damage complaint
October 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On October 25, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the area of 204 West Thomas Street regarding a report of criminal damage. The victim reported while he was inside of Benny’s Bar an unknown white male punctured two of his tires with an unknown object. The incident was witnessed by several people who took photographs of the suspect and provided those photographs to HPD.
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Louisiana carjacking victim fights back
According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.
Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair
FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NOLA.com
After man killed while responding to friend's call for help, defendant sentenced to 50 years
A Kenner man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend's male friend who had come to check on her after the couple had a heated argument, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Keith Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and being...
Man sentenced to 70 years in Jefferson Parish shooting
A New Orleans man convicted of shooting a Marrero bar owner in the back, leaving him paralyzed, will serve 70 years in prison under Louisiana’s habitual offender law.
WAPT
They were wrongfully convicted of a crime committed at the hands of a cop. Now, they are free
Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death row sentence. Kunta Gable,...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
Former St. Tammany priest re-arrested, accused of additional molestation charges
Wattigny was originally arrested in 2020 for molestation after it came out that he sexually abused a minor while serving as a Slidell pastor in 2013.
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
an17.com
Former St. Tammany priest arrested again
A former priest has been arrested on an additional charge for molestation after a second victim came forward in St. Tammany Parish. Recall in October 2020, Patrick Wattigny was arrested on molestation charges after it was alleged he had sexually abused a minor in 2013 while serving as pastor of a Slidell-area church.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Oct. 21-23, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 21, 2022, through Oct. 23, 2022:. Welton Manning, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance with weapon present. Jared Newcomb, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A, battery-aggravated-domestic violence. Carey Williams,...
NOPD arrests suspect in video shooting
New Orleans Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman believed to be in a viral video of firing a gun from car traveling on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Loyola Ave. exit.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Two Arrested Following 'Assault with a Sandwich' at Slidell Restaurant
The incident happened on Saturday.
WDSU
Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
Comments / 7