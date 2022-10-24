Read full article on original website
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose. “The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig...
an17.com
21-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
fox8live.com
Unknown man accused of puncturing holes in tires near Downtown Hammond bar, police say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are on the lookout and asking for the public’s help in identifying a man witnesses say was puncturing holes in tires of cars parked near a popular downtown bar. One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25)...
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
NOLA.com
Man wounded in drive-by French Quarter shooting, police say
A drive-by shooting in the French Quarter sent a man to the hospital last night, New Orleans police say. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Burgundy Street at around 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They said three suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a 48-year-old man and shot him. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital.
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
WWL-TV
Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
Two more homicides in New Orleans leave man and woman dead
Cops are looking for clues after separate killings of a man and a woman in New Orleans East. The most recent shooting death was just after before 4:00am.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
WDSU
Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping older couple
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Kenner teen was found guilty of kidnapping an older couple in Metairie on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, Alexsy Mejia was found guilty of entering the couple's home to rob them before forcing them to drive to a Kenner bank and withdraw money.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
