Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’

SPRINGFIELD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO