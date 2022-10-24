ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

an17.com

21-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’
SPRINGFIELD, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Late night shooting in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Man wounded in drive-by French Quarter shooting, police say

A drive-by shooting in the French Quarter sent a man to the hospital last night, New Orleans police say. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Burgundy Street at around 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They said three suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a 48-year-old man and shot him. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
WDSU

Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping older couple

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Kenner teen was found guilty of kidnapping an older couple in Metairie on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, Alexsy Mejia was found guilty of entering the couple's home to rob them before forcing them to drive to a Kenner bank and withdraw money.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

