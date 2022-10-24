Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO