Louisville, KY

Wave 3

5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase

Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 13th and Jefferson streets, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD. The man was shot multiple...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Dejuane Ludie Anderson

Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

I-71N at Gene Snyder reopens after crash that killed toddler, injured 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 North at Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway was blocked after a crash that killed a toddler and sent two adults to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police believe a large truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police looking for 2 teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood

TULSA, OK

