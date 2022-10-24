Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Clothing closet started by Louisville police officer a resource for city's most vulnerable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville police officers have a new mission to help some of the most vulnerable people. Inside the Downtown Area Patrol Office or DAP there is a clothing closet started by one of the officers. The goal was to provide clothing in cases of emergency, but now it’s a resource for the entire department.
Wave 3
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
953wiki.com
ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase
Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
wdrb.com
All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 13th and Jefferson streets, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD. The man was shot multiple...
wdrb.com
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
wdrb.com
More than 2 dozen protesters who shut down Second Street Bridge reach plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen demonstrators accused of blocking the Second Street Bridge during the height of the protests over the Breonna Taylor case have accepted a plea agreement. According to a news release from Jefferson County Attorney's office, each of the 26 defendants charged with obstructing...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
wdrb.com
Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
wdrb.com
Dejuane Ludie Anderson
Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
wdrb.com
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
wdrb.com
Woman shot in parking lot of Portland neighborhood gas station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the city's Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Officers with the LMPD's First Division responded to the reported shooting at 22nd and Portland streets around 8 p.m., department spokesperson...
wdrb.com
I-71N at Gene Snyder reopens after crash that killed toddler, injured 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 North at Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway was blocked after a crash that killed a toddler and sent two adults to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police believe a large truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according...
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for 2 teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims. At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a second time in an effort to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Historians say the white mob violence that targeted Black Americans in 1921 left between 75 and 300 people dead. Work to exhume the remains began Wednesday as part of a renewed effort to gather more DNA. A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered. Two of the 14 sets of remains sent for testing so far have enough DNA to begin sequencing and start developing a genealogy profile.
wdrb.com
JCPS among dozens of districts investigating false school threats this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- False 911 calls stemming from school threats are creating chaos and fear across the country. Several Jefferson County Public Schools received threats, none of which were credible, this week. The school district said they take every threat seriously and students need to know it's not a joke.
Comments / 1