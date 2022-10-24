Read full article on original website
Polygon
Apex Legends’ new hero Catalyst brings goo-powered death to the battlefield
The newest hero coming to Apex Legends is Catalyst, whom fans. in two trailers getting everyone ready for season 15, Eclipse. On Thursday, Respawn Entertainment provided a more detailed closeup of her distinctive abilities, which come from the ferrofluid that Catalyst is able to manipulate with her mind. Catalyst’s passive...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Polygon
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s first season shows how good it hurts when you see everything coming
From the start, HBO’s House of the Dragon had to contend with an audience that at times seemed like a jilted lover. Game of Thrones, its predecessor, had ended in such a divisive way that any follow-up had to immediately contend with the distaste. HBO’s response, after many, many aborted and still-in-progress attempts, was House of the Dragon: a show based on a story that was done.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s next patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra, D.Va, and Genji (but not Sojourn)
The next update for Overwatch 2 will attempt to address some currently overpowered characters, which should be relief to any tank facing down a double-bubble-powered Zarya or a support player being regularly harassed by Sombra. Blizzard’s mid-season balance patch for Overwatch 2 — which also includes tweaks to D.Va, Genji, and Kiriko — is coming Nov. 15, ahead of the game’s second season, when the developer is expected to roll out further changes.
Polygon
Junji Ito Maniac’s intro is a trippy and creepy first look at the Netflix anime
This Thursday, Netflix announced the release date and showed the first footage for a new animated series that’s sure to inspire thrills and chills. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is an adaptation of the work of renowned Japanese horror artist Junji Ito. Maniac features 20 of Ito’s original works — some of which are being adapted for the first time — and it’s set to release on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.
Polygon
How to get the ‘Best’ Ending in New Tales from the Borderlands
As with most narrative games that feature branching choices, New Tales from the Borderlands, has a so-called “best” ending. Getting the good ending New Tales means the three main characters — plus murder robot companion L0U13 — survive, going on to create their own consulting firm that uses skateboard scoring to improve the morale of other companies.
Polygon
9 things you should know before starting Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap took the world by storm faster than, well, a snap. The competitive card game, developed by Second Dinner Games and out now for Android, iOS, and Steam, has found wild success due to a design philosophy as old as time: It’s easy to pick up, near-impossible to put down, and constantly showers you with progression rewards. Also superheroes. Lots of superheroes.
Polygon
Game Pass’ coolest game next month looks like Limbo meets War of the Worlds
Somerville, the debut game from studio Jumpship that was unveiled more than five years ago, will arrive next month, the developer announced Thursday. The game’s impending release on Xbox platforms and Windows PC is something of a surprise — even though it was scheduled for 2022 — given that the last we heard of Somerville came more than 10 months ago, in the form of the game’s fourth teaser trailer. (The game’s development blog also hasn’t been updated since 2018.)
Polygon
The Simpsons go anime in Death Note tribute
The Simpsons has riffed on dozens upon dozens of art styles throughout its unprecedented 33-plus years on television. From the gothic caricatures of Edward Gorey and the sci-fi minimalism of Don Hertzfeldt to Lawnmower Man-style CGI and beyond, Matt Groening’s long-running animated sitcom never passes on a chance to tip its hat to some of the biggest animated properties on the planet.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s new Halloween event has great ideas and paltry rewards
The first seasonal event for Overwatch 2 brings with it something new: a four-player cooperative PvE mode that plays like a preview of the replayable missions that Blizzard plans to bring to the game next year. But the rest of Halloween Terror 2022 feels like Blizzard holding out its hand, looking to squeeze more money out of players — in a way that sours one of Overwatch’s most beloved holiday-themed events.
Polygon
RimWorld’s new BioTech DLC turned me into a child labor-exploiting monster
Sometimes, people in my life do something they think is kind: They look at me, smile beatifically, and say, “You know, Cass, you’d be a wonderful mother.” To which I always reply, “Based on what?” I can’t even keep an Animal Crossing village free of weeds; I can’t imagine being tasked with keeping a tiny human being functional. The person always politely objects, but I know the truth. The new RimWorld expansion, Biotech, just confirms my suspicions. I absolutely cannot be trusted with the welfare of a child, especially not in the middle of a sci-fi colony on fire.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök won’t have a photo mode at launch
God of War Ragnarök is a hotly anticipated title, and players are eager to revisit the adventures of papa Kratos and his boy Atreus. There’s just one (very minor) catch — players won’t have access to photo mode at launch. The game’s developer Santa Monica Studio shared the news in a Tweet on Tuesday: “Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch — we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it.”
Polygon
The ‘video game studio from hell’ is still battling the blaze
Chromatic Games, once Trendy Entertainment, is the developer of the Dungeon Defenders franchise, the once successful tower-defense games that originated in 2010. But it’s also been labeled the “video game studio from hell,” maligned as an allegedly sexist, dysfunctional studio where workers are constantly in fear of losing their jobs, according to a 2013 Kotaku report. Then-president Jeremy Stieglitz, whom Kotaku credited for the allegedly sexist, mismanaged workplace, left the company in 2014 after being relegated to another part of the company in 2013. (Stieglitz, at the time of the 2013 investigation, declined to comment on the allegations, but said the studio is “focused on continuing to grow and develop a positive workplace despite these challenges.”)
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities mini-movies channel a love of gross monsters
One of the trickier aspects of getting into horror cinema is dealing with all the different kinds of horror available, and the fact that no one tells you what you’re in for. It makes sense, I guess: The unknown is one of horror’s best tools, and telling viewers what’s coming may detract from the desired effect. Still, on a streaming queue, it’s not always clear how Terrifier might scare you differently than, say, Day of the Dead.
Polygon
PlayStation London Studios ditches VR for its next project
PlayStation London Studios, the first-party developer that for the past two decades has been known for creating games for PlayStation peripherals like the EyeToy and the PlayStation VR headset, is leaving virtual reality behind for its next project. According to PlayStation London Studios co-head Stuart Whyte in an interview with...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 28-Nov. 1
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is a masterpiece, in the worst way
I feel like it’s in the spirit of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to try to be as dispassionate and schematic as possible, so to begin with, let me outline that there are 17 missions in this campaign. Six of them are good. Five of them are what we might conversationally describe as “OK.” Three of them are bad. And the other three are some of the worst that the creators of Call of Duty, be they Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, or others, have ever produced.
Polygon
Marvel Snap’s season pass, explained
After months of closed beta testing, Marvel Snap is finally playable for anyone with a smartphone. Following in the footsteps of other live service games, the game is free-to-play but has a lot of financial incentives. You can level up cards, build your deck, and earn credits at a faster rate if you spend real money. But this begs questions: Is the season pass necessary? And is it worth the $10 asking price? I’ve been playing Marvel Snap since the days of the beta, let me clear things up.
Polygon
The original Witcher RPG is being remade ‘from the ground up’
The Witcher, CD Projekt’s debut work from 2007, which also inaugurated a best-selling, critically acclaimed RPG trilogy, will be remade “from the ground up” in Unreal Engine 5, the publisher announced on Wednesday. The Witcher Remake is being made in Unreal Engine 5 at Fool’s Theory, a...
