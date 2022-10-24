ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Coadmay
4d ago

you know this is the second one over the past 5 months this happened to. if they didn't cater to gen z as much and kept the training as it should of been this wouldn't be happening

crazy 8
4d ago

so sorry to hear, God's peace and love surround all family and friends. I personally greatly appreciate your service to this great country.

SteelerFan
4d ago

So many prayers to this family and her friends. What a beautiful young lady and such a horribly sad thing to hear. Thank you for your service Mackenzie. Rest In Peace and fly high with the Angels. You will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know you. 🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸

