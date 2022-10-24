A 20-year-old servicewoman was killed Saturday in a crash between two vehicles during military training in Pennsylvania. The accident took place at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, injuring three others who have since been released from the hospital, the military said. Mackenzie L. Shay was an army petroleum supply specialist who had been assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) ordered all public buildings and grounds to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Shay, The Lebanon Daily News reported. A cause of the accident hasn’t been revealed and an investigation is ongoing.Read it at The Meadville Tribune

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO