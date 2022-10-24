Person killed in traffic crash in North Hollywood area

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A person was killed in a crash today on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

The transition road was closed until about 8 a.m. while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.

