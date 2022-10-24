ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gio: Brian Cashman needs to change his philosophy or be fired

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
Gio says the Yankees need to shake up their organizational philosophy and how they conduct baseball operations if they are ever to catch the Astros, and if Brian Cashman isn’t willing to do that, he needs to be shown the door.

“One of two things has to happen,” Gio said during Monday’s show. “Brian Cashman either needs to change his philosophy on what it takes to win, or the Yankees have to go in a different direction with the general manager.”

Boomer was more forgiving of Cashman this season, noting some of his acquisitions like DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi were hurt and would have made a difference in New York’s awful scoring output in the four-game sweep.

“I just go back to all the guys who are on the IL,” Boomer said. “He tried. He tries every year.”

Still, Boomer doesn’t ignore the fact that something needs to change, but he doesn’t think a spending spree like they had before the 2009 season is the answer.

“I don’t think they can spend their way out of this,” Boomer said. “They are the No. 2 team in the American League, I don’t want to forget that. They had a great season. Aaron Judge had a season for the ages…but changes have to be made.”

