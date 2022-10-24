ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

Boomer: Brian Cashman's biggest mistake was Giancarlo Stanton trade

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrAvh_0ikehrIL00

Brian Cashman is hearing plenty of criticism after another season ends without a pennant for the Yankees, but Boomer goes back to 2017 when identifying what he thinks was the longtime GM’s biggest error.

“His biggest mistake, given the amount of money that they have to pay him, is probably [Giancarlo] Stanton,” Boomer said. “I know he’s had his moments, but the guy is always hurt, and when he gets hurt, he comes back and is missing in action for six weeks.

“That’s a lot of money you’re spending on a guy that plays the bulk of the games, it feels like.”

Stanton has arguably been the team’s best postseason performer over the last three years, but has battled injuries since 2019, and although he doesn’t carry a very high AAV thanks to money the Marlins took on when they traded him to the Bronx, it is a high payday for a player who mainly is used in a DH role when healthy.

“I remember when Brian Cashman was talking about a big mistake he made in the past was signing Jason Giambi because Jason Giambi was a one-dimensional player, and he never wanted to do that again,” Gio said. “Well, that’s kind of what Giancarlo Stanton is.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 12

MVP8
3d ago

I wouldn't give judge all that money he's a seasonal player. and gets in the playoffs against good pitchers and he can't hit them. take a clutch 300 hitter any day that hits during the season and helps you in the playoffs judge did not do that.

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy

There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

Taking a look at the New York Giants 2023 Draft capital after trading Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.
KANSAS STATE
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy