Boomer: Brian Cashman's biggest mistake was Giancarlo Stanton trade

Brian Cashman is hearing plenty of criticism after another season ends without a pennant for the Yankees, but Boomer goes back to 2017 when identifying what he thinks was the longtime GM’s biggest error.

“His biggest mistake, given the amount of money that they have to pay him, is probably [Giancarlo] Stanton,” Boomer said. “I know he’s had his moments, but the guy is always hurt, and when he gets hurt, he comes back and is missing in action for six weeks.

“That’s a lot of money you’re spending on a guy that plays the bulk of the games, it feels like.”

Stanton has arguably been the team’s best postseason performer over the last three years, but has battled injuries since 2019, and although he doesn’t carry a very high AAV thanks to money the Marlins took on when they traded him to the Bronx, it is a high payday for a player who mainly is used in a DH role when healthy.

“I remember when Brian Cashman was talking about a big mistake he made in the past was signing Jason Giambi because Jason Giambi was a one-dimensional player, and he never wanted to do that again,” Gio said. “Well, that’s kind of what Giancarlo Stanton is.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)