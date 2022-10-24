Boomer and Gio rip Yankees for showing 2004 ALCS highlights: 'That's pathetic'

The Yankees, to no avail, sent around videos of the 2004 ALCS to the team to try and spark the 2022 group to believe that overcoming a 3-0 series deficit was possible.

Instead, the Yanks were swept, the strategy was ripped by fans on social media, and the reaction was no different in studio with Boomer and Gio on Monday morning.

“If you were gonna tell me the mental skills coach of the Rangers was going to send highlights of the Broad Steet Bullies to impact the locker room in a positive way, I would throw up on myself,” Boomer said.

“That is unbelievable. That’s pathetic. You guys are the New York Yankees. I mean, come on.”

Gio had a similar response to the highly questionable tactic, which clearly didn’t help the Yanks much on Sunday night.

“It would make me sick,” Gio said. “That’s one of the worst moments in Yankee history.”

