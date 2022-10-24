It's the final night of The Voice season 22 Battles, which means we get our last batch of team pairings before the winning artists head off for the three-way Knockout round. Tonight's pairings are… fine? No one is "having a star moment," if you know what I mean. On top of the three highlighted battles, which we'll get into, we get a quick montage of the other remaining performances just to make things nice and tidy. Camila Cabello puts Chello and Constance Howard together on "Leave the Door Open" and thinks Chello has "star quality" — he moves forward. John Legend pairs his country singers Kara McKee and Peyton Aldridge up and they perform "More Than Words," which plays to the "edge and power" in Peyton's voice. Peyton Aldridge will represent Team Legend in the Knockouts. Finally, Gwen Stefani pushes storyteller Kayla Von Der Heide through after she battles Sadie Bass on "Everything I Own." That leaves us with three final Battles to watch. Let's see how things shake out, shall we?

3 DAYS AGO