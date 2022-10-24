Read full article on original website
Metro News
New outpatient addiction care option coming to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wise Path Recovery Centers will open an outpatient addiction treatment center in Morgantown this week. The facility is managed by Ascension Recovery Services and is located in Suite 100 of 2195 Cheat Road, according to Joey Ferguson, Territory Manager for Ascension Recovery Services. The grand opening...
Metro News
Red Cross volunteers return from Florida relief trip
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of about 12 Red Cross workers recently returned to West Virginia after two weeks of assisting hurricane victims in Florida. Jason Keeling, executive director of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross said they mobilized emergency vehicles, supplies and food into the area.
Metro News
Justice continues Amendment 2 Community Conversation in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice appeared to have a friendly crowd in Morgantown Wednesday as he continued to crisscross the state to speak against the passage of Amendment 2 that is before voters in next month’s general election. Justice and state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy made a...
Metro News
WVSSAC Cross Country Championships return to Ona Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School will host the 2022 WVSSAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. The Class AAA races will begin at 9 a.m. Class AA will follow at noon. Class AA will conclude the event, starting at 3 p.m. Full teams and individual entrants qualified through regional competitions on October 20.
Metro News
Williamstown & Doddridge County look to bounce back from setbacks (Class A Week 10 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the top Class A matchups in Week 10. Man vs. Tug Valley and Tucker County vs. Petersburg contests could shape the playoff picture.
Metro News
Fairmont suspicious death now a murder investigation, one arrested
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A suspicious death in Fairmont is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was beaten Sunday in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
Metro News
Metheny excited to play in front of family and friends in return to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 950 days have passed since Kaden Metheny last played an organized basketball game in Morgantown. Metheny spent his prep career playing under Joe Schmidle at University, where he led the Hawks to the school’s first Class AAA state championship in 2019. Metheny is...
Metro News
MEC This Week – Episode 9 with Sy Alli IV and Bryce Butler
A lot of ground was covered in the latest episode of MEC This Week!. Sy Alli IV, Wheeling University running back, and Bryce Butler, West Liberty men’s basketball junior guard, join the program. Sy discusses his time with the Cardinals, what sold him on going to Wheeling University, the...
Metro News
Press coverage has become a pressing issue for wideouts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Several common themes have hampered West Virginia in both of its October losses this season. Slow starts hurt the Mountaineers at Texas and Texas Tech and forced them to play the majority of each contest from behind. West Virginia’s defense failed to force a turnover and allowed more than 1,000 yards over the two games while surrendering five touchdowns to the Longhorns and six against the Red Raiders.
