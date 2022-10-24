MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Several common themes have hampered West Virginia in both of its October losses this season. Slow starts hurt the Mountaineers at Texas and Texas Tech and forced them to play the majority of each contest from behind. West Virginia’s defense failed to force a turnover and allowed more than 1,000 yards over the two games while surrendering five touchdowns to the Longhorns and six against the Red Raiders.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO