Gamespot
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Passes 11 Million Sales, Capcom Still Growing
Capcom has posted its latest quarterly earnings, showing that Monster Hunter Rise is continuing to sell well. The developer shared the news that Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than 11 million units sold worldwide, which it reported back in August, and the DLC expansion Sunbreak has now hit 4.4 million units sold, an increase of about 400,000 since the same month. Resident Evil 2 Remake is also confirmed to have sold more than 10 million units.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Has Said One Of His Next Games Is "Almost Like A New Medium"
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has teased one of his upcoming games by calling it almost "a new medium." In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kojima touched on one of his upcoming titles, where he explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," said Kojima. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
Gamespot
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan To Avoid Censoring Content
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating in Japan, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
Gamespot
Netflix Is Dumping Its First Original Series In November
Netflix is apparently dropping its first Netflix Original series, Lilyhammer, this November, due to its license to stream it in the US expiring. As reported by IndieWire, come November you won't be able to watch Lilyhammer anymore, which while it isn't biggest Netflix Original, it is the first. Though it technically isn't an Original at all, as it was a licensed show that originally aired on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. The show's US streaming license expires on November 20, meaning you will no longer be able to watch it following that deadline.
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Coming With Unreal Engine 5
The Witcher is getting a remake. CD Projekt Red has announced it's remaking the game using the Unreal Engine 5. This game was technically announced previously as the Canis Majoris project, but this is the first time that the Polish studio is confirming what the game really is. CD Projekt...
Gamespot
Bethesda Talks Fallout TV Series And Rejecting 10 Years Of Movie Pitches
As part of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released a new video that hypes up the upcoming release of the Fallout TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the video, Bethesda's Todd Howard begins by talking about how the company was to make a Fallout movie. Each time, Bethesda said no because it "just wasn't the right fit."
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Gamespot
Last Chance To Preorder Sega Genesis Mini 2
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 releases tomorrow, October 27. Though it's technically only available in Japan, you can preorder the console on Amazon and have it imported to the US. Sega Genesis Mini 2 preorders are $100 right now (plus $22.30 shipping). If you're interested in the console, we recommend ordering now, as Sega has stated that it is only manufacturing 10% of the stock versus the original Genesis Mini. Amazon currently estimates that orders will arrive November 2-16.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now
The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.
Gamespot
Rocksteady Founders Sefton Hill And Jamie Walker Are Leaving The Studio
Rocksteady co-founders and studio heads Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have officially announced their departure from the company, with their roles being filled by Rocksteady director of production Nathan Burlow and Darius Sadeghian. In a letter posted on Rocksteady's website, Hill and Walker didn't provide any reasons for their departure, but they did thank their staff and fans for the support shown over the years.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Review - Into The Ether
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. If Illfonic Entertainment set out to make an authentic Ghostbusters experience, it's done so in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The game's look, sound, and feel is true-to-form, right down to the voices of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, respectively. Manning a proton pack and PKE meter for the first time in order to track and trap ghosts is a shot of ectoplasmic adrenaline. As a video game, however, it falls into a devious trap of its own, one where excitement hastily shifts to monotonous repetition. Spirits Unleashed captures the Ghostbusters feeling well, but that authenticity belies a shallow, repetitive game that quickly wears out its welcome.
