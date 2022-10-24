ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

ProMedica CEO retiring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

First Plate Glass in Rossford

1899: Edward Ford's new factory in Rossford made its first cast of plate glass. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ERIE, MI
WTOL 11

ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

A simple ride to work is helping change lives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is hitting high gear with a workforce development program that’s designed to help people having trouble getting to and from work. It’s called Good Rides. Transportation can be a barrier to employment. Goodwill is giving people a lift in...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen

Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
TECUMSEH, MI
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
TOLEDO, OH

