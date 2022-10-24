Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 Best Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
13abc.com
ProMedica CEO retiring
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
toledo.com
First Plate Glass in Rossford
1899: Edward Ford's new factory in Rossford made its first cast of plate glass. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
wlen.com
Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
13abc.com
A simple ride to work is helping change lives
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is hitting high gear with a workforce development program that’s designed to help people having trouble getting to and from work. It’s called Good Rides. Transportation can be a barrier to employment. Goodwill is giving people a lift in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
Animals get a second chance at life at Manchester sanctuary
MANCHESTER, MI -- Every animal has a story at a Manchester animal sanctuary, whether they were neglected, abused, discarded or just found roaming the streets. Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals Farm has been operating since the 1980s and currently has around 200 animals, including cows, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, birds and more.
wlen.com
Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen
Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
13abc.com
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
Comments / 0