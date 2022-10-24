Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, Lebanon to sign maritime border deal
Israel and Lebanon will formalize their maritime border and natural gas deal on Thursday, with the Israeli Cabinet set to meet at 10:30 a.m. local time to approve the agreement. After the Cabinet vote, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to sign the accord at his official residence in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanese president: Israel border deal has no ‘political dimensions’
Lebanese President Michel Aoun clarified on Thursday that the maritime border deal forged with Israel does not constitute recognition by Beirut of Israel, after Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested as much. In a statement issued after he signed a letter approving the terms of the agreement, Aoun said it would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog and Biden stress US-Israel closeness ahead of nailbiter elections in both countries
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Israeli president Isaac Herzog had a message and stuck to it: Israel and the United States are on the same page no matter who wins elections in both countries next month. “We have elections in Israel, and you’re having midterm elections in the United States,” Herzog...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian envoy to Lebanon: We have significant military coordination with Iran
Russia has been cooperating militarily with Iran to prevent “takfiri ideology from spreading in Syria.” Alexander Rudakov, Moscow’s ambassador to Lebanon, said on LuaLua TV (Bahrain) on Oct. 18. By takfiri, he means a Muslim who wrongly excommunicated a fellow Muslim, which is punishable by death according...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chief rabbi of Russia calls on Moscow to denounce official’s ‘vulgar’ anti-Semitism
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar on Wednesday called on Moscow to denounce a top official’s “vulgar” anti-Semitism, saying it posed a “huge danger” to the Jewish community in the country. The call to condemn Alexei Pavlov, assistant secretary of Russia’s Security Council, came in...
Cleveland Jewish News
In Brazil’s presidential election, many Jews feel like they are choosing ‘between the cross and the sword’
RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — When Brazilian soccer legend Neymar recently declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection, he was bombarded with messages of both love and hate on social media. The same thing happened to pop star Anitta, who earlier this year became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s global chart, when she announced she’s cheering for leftist ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tortured logic: Analysts dismiss Ukraine’s attempt to blame Israel for Russia-Iran alliance
Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim experts JNS spoke with termed “bizarre.”. Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis sanctioned for helping sway Moldova vote
An Israeli millionaire and his wife were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, accused of efforts to exert the Russian government’s influence in Moldova. Among the 21 persons and companies added to those sanctioned by the United States were Ilan Shor and his wife, Sara Lvovna Shor, who is a famous Russian pop singer, actress, model and presenter known by the stage name “Jasmin.” Sara Shor is of Mountain Jew descent from Dagestan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset website targeted by Russian hackers with alleged Kremlin ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “Xaknet Team”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Washington can’t find a path forward in Iran nuclear talks, says a senior Israeli official
The Biden administration’s attitude toward Iran has turned “very negative” in the wake of stalled negotiations for a revamped nuclear accord, a senior Israeli official familiar with Washington’s position on the matter said on Wednesday. The official said that the White House still believes it should...
Cleveland Jewish News
In rare rebuke, Russian chief rabbi accuses senior defense official of antisemitism
(JTA) — In an usual move, a chief rabbi of Russia has accused a senior defense official of antisemitic hate speech in connection with the war in Ukraine, and a spokesperson for the rabbi warned of the onset of “a new era in Russia’s relations with Jews.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s upcoming election and its high stakes for democracy, explained
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was all smiles on Thursday, as he signed a long-delayed maritime deal with Lebanon, an adversary in the region. “It is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel,” he boasted at a cabinet meeting. But...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Refugees have grown some Ukrainian cities’ dwindling Jewish communities, potentially forever
LVIV and IVANO-FRANKIVSK, Ukraine (JTA) — An elderly couple waited patiently on a steel bench for a food parcel. A teenage boy negotiated furiously with a gruff flat-capped caretaker about how much support his family needed. A little girl timidly held her mother’s hand as she waited in line for a week’s worth of supplies.
Cleveland Jewish News
US sanctions, designates 14 Iranian entities and officials for role in cracking down on protests
The U.S. on Wednesday announced sanctions and other designations on 14 Iranian entities and officials, in an effort to hold Iran accountable for its crackdown on the ongoing protests against the regime nationwide. Marking 40 days since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested Sept. 13...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog concludes Washington visit with Oval Office sit-down
It took “guts” for Israel to sign the American-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday. “I have just completed a very detailed, in-depth discussion with the president of the United States, Joe...
