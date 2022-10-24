Read full article on original website
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Meeting, Nov. 1 Agenda
October 28, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
Sheriff Reports Timpson Man Found Safe
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place...
Center PD Officers, K-9 Visit Center Learning Academy
October 27, 2022 - Center PD K9 Officer Brian Wright, K9 Nyx, and Patrol Officer Michael Davidson went to visit the kids at Center Learning Academy on Thursday, October 27th. Our new friends got to turn on the lights in the new police car, climb in the back seat and talk on the radio!
No injuries reported after fire at Overton church, building ‘a total loss’
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials. “The community was already grieving the loss of their pastor at the church,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshal. Officials said wind caused […]
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
Six people displaced after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
Tri-County Reschedules Fall Resource Festival
October 10, 2022 - Due to scheduling conflicts, Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start has rescheduled their Fall Resource Festival to Thursday, November 10 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located...
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
Woman who told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is accused of killing mother
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.
Longview student arrested for Snapchat shooting threat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview Lead Academy student was arrested for a shooting threat posted to Snapchat on Monday. Michael Crosby, 17, was charged with exhibiting firearms on campus or school bus, a 3rd-degree felony. According to the affidavit, the principal of Longview Lead Academy said Crosby was sent...
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
Halloween Life Saving Community Blood Drive
October 26, 2022 (Flyer) - Pinegrove Nursing Center is hosting a Halloween Life Saving Community Blood Drive on Monday, October 31 from 12noon until 4:30pm. Pinegrove Nursing Center is located at 246 Haley Drive, Center, Texas. To sign up, contact Laura Casey at 936-598-6286 or online - https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/358275. Free Pair...
Fall Festival at Pine Grove Nursing Center on Oct. 31
October 25, 2022 - It’s Fall Festival time at Pine Grove Nursing Center on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 11am until 4:30pm. Festival activities include photos, petting zoo, Blood Drive, Face Painting by Tonya, and trick or treating. S’moores Treats & Eats and J’s Custom Eats Food Truck will be on-site.
Police investigating after ex-employee said she used City of Longview credit card for personal expenses
LONGVIEW, Texas — A former office manager in Longview's Public Works Division was fired Oct. 17 after she reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses. City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. "She self-reported that it...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Oct. 27
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Where Will You Spend Veterans Day 2022?
October 28, 2022 - Veterans Day, November 11, is a time for all Americans to pay their respects to those who have served our country. One day to stand united in respect for ALL veterans, past and present. We celebrate and honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve, and sacrifice for the common good.
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
