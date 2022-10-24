ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin, TX

scttx.com

City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Meeting, Nov. 1 Agenda

October 28, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Timpson Man Found Safe

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place...
TIMPSON, TX
scttx.com

Center PD Officers, K-9 Visit Center Learning Academy

October 27, 2022 - Center PD K9 Officer Brian Wright, K9 Nyx, and Patrol Officer Michael Davidson went to visit the kids at Center Learning Academy on Thursday, October 27th. Our new friends got to turn on the lights in the new police car, climb in the back seat and talk on the radio!
CENTER, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Six people displaced after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Tri-County Reschedules Fall Resource Festival

October 10, 2022 - Due to scheduling conflicts, Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start has rescheduled their Fall Resource Festival to Thursday, November 10 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located...
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview student arrested for Snapchat shooting threat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview Lead Academy student was arrested for a shooting threat posted to Snapchat on Monday. Michael Crosby, 17, was charged with exhibiting firearms on campus or school bus, a 3rd-degree felony. According to the affidavit, the principal of Longview Lead Academy said Crosby was sent...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
scttx.com

Halloween Life Saving Community Blood Drive

October 26, 2022 (Flyer) - Pinegrove Nursing Center is hosting a Halloween Life Saving Community Blood Drive on Monday, October 31 from 12noon until 4:30pm. Pinegrove Nursing Center is located at 246 Haley Drive, Center, Texas. To sign up, contact Laura Casey at 936-598-6286 or online - https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/358275. Free Pair...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Fall Festival at Pine Grove Nursing Center on Oct. 31

October 25, 2022 - It’s Fall Festival time at Pine Grove Nursing Center on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 11am until 4:30pm. Festival activities include photos, petting zoo, Blood Drive, Face Painting by Tonya, and trick or treating. S’moores Treats & Eats and J’s Custom Eats Food Truck will be on-site.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Where Will You Spend Veterans Day 2022?

October 28, 2022 - Veterans Day, November 11, is a time for all Americans to pay their respects to those who have served our country. One day to stand united in respect for ALL veterans, past and present. We celebrate and honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve, and sacrifice for the common good.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX

