Nike has just presented its latest Air Force 1 Mid in a “Brown Plaid” colorway. The release comes after the Swoosh dropped its recent “Tokyo 2003” colorway, but this time, the footwear specialist is bringing a slice of contemporary to the party. The Air Force 1 is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary and an assemblage of releases have hit the shelves from retro-inspired looks to new-school colorway designs — but the “Brown Plaid” edition seems to sit right in the middle of both.

14 HOURS AGO