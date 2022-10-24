Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Probably Won't Shake Up The Meta, But She's The Type Of Defender We Need More Of
Respawn is absolutely spoiling me, releasing two incredible defender legends within the span of half a year. I've already spoken at length as to why I love Season 13's Newcastle for how his ability kit supports players who aren't that good at first-person shooters still enjoy a fast-paced game like Apex Legends by helping their more able teammates survive. Apex Legends Season 15 gives us another character like that, Catalyst, who excels at reacting to incoming threats and staving off attacks long enough to give her teammates time to heal up, reposition, and re-engage.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Warns Against Changing Console Region To Play Early
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, and fans are naturally eager to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward has advised against changing your console's region to get in early. Anyone who does that runs the risk of experiencing "connectivity issues," Infinity Ward said....
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Strength Seems To Lie In Its Satisfying Combat, Not Scares
Despite looking a whole lot like the spiritual successor to Dead Space, I was surprised by how little The Callisto Protocol terrified me. The setting and enemy designs are certainly unnerving but in a way I've seen before, and there is a sense of comfort in that familiarity. The Callisto Protocol stands out in what it does differently, in which it injects a compelling melee combat system into a survival-horror game. Many survival-horror games keep the monsters more than an arm's length away, allowing you to keep them at bay with a handgun, plasma cutter, camera, or some other manner of clicking-and-shooting. The Callisto Protocol breaks that mold, amping its tension by encouraging you to aggressively deal with whatever gross monster you're fighting.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
Gamespot
The Outlast Trials' TERRIFYING Opening Gameplay
The closed beta for The Outlast Trials kicked off on Halloween weekend, and it is not for the faint of heart. In this video we'll show you the opening cutscene, character creator, and the chilling tutorial.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Review - MCCGU
The advent of digital collectible card games has led to an explosion of different approaches to the genre. Mostly, though, new games have adapted the fundamentals of physical CCGs. With Marvel Snap, Hearthstone veteran studio Second Dinner has reduced the collectible card game to its most essential pieces and reimagined them, creating a combination of systems that are elegantly simple without ever feeling simplistic.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Will Continue The Story With "Seasonal" Phases
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is adding raids after launch, and now Infinity Ward has shed some additional light on what to expect from them. Little is known about the raids in Modern Warfare II, but Infinity Ward said fans can expect each raid to "advance [the] ongoing story, as old friends and new enemies tie up loose ends..."
Gamespot
Best Horror Game Deals For Halloween On PS5, Xbox, PC, And Switch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Halloween is just around the corner, and the best way to celebrate the spooky season is by plopping down with a chilling horror game. Retailers are certainly excited about Halloween, as you’ll find huge discounts on horror titles across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
Gamespot
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Times And Preloading Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official release date is nearly here, and in fact, the game is already playable in Australia and New Zealand to kick off its global rollout on October 28. In a nice little bonus this year, everyone who preordered Modern Warfare II can dive into the campaign already to help ease the wait for multiplayer.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Gamespot
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hardcore Playlist, Now Called Tier 1, Arrives In November
People logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the first time today might have noticed there is no hardcore playlist. It's not a mistake, but rather Infinity Ward is rolling out the new playlist later this year. In an update to a previously published blog post, Infinity Ward...
Gamespot
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
Comments / 0