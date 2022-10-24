Read full article on original website
The Simpsons Death Note Anime Parody Looks Better Than Expected
The Simpsons have celebrated Halloween every year for decades now, and for this year's Treehouse of Horror special, the animated series is grabbing some anime inspiration with a Death Note parody. Titled "Death Tome," this mini-episode will see Lisa Simpson stumble upon the deadly book that allows her to kill anyone simply by writing their name and cause of death within it.
Netflix Is Dumping Its First Original Series In November
Netflix is apparently dropping its first Netflix Original series, Lilyhammer, this November, due to its license to stream it in the US expiring. As reported by IndieWire, come November you won't be able to watch Lilyhammer anymore, which while it isn't biggest Netflix Original, it is the first. Though it technically isn't an Original at all, as it was a licensed show that originally aired on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. The show's US streaming license expires on November 20, meaning you will no longer be able to watch it following that deadline.
Bethesda Talks Fallout TV Series And Rejecting 10 Years Of Movie Pitches
As part of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released a new video that hypes up the upcoming release of the Fallout TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the video, Bethesda's Todd Howard begins by talking about how the company was to make a Fallout movie. Each time, Bethesda said no because it "just wasn't the right fit."
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party Getting A TV Show With Original Voice Cast
The Sausage Party universe is expanding. Prime Video announced today that it picked up a new Sausage Party animated series based on the movie, with the original cast set to return. The TV series is called Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and it's coming to Prime Video in 2024. The cast for...
Vision Series In The Works At Disney+ - Report
It looks like the visionaries at Marvel Studios have an eye on their next show. While Agatha Harkness will follow up on the magical side of WandaVision with her own series, the Vision himself might be getting a show, Deadline reports. The series will reportedly be called Vision Quest, and...
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
Chainsaw Man: 8 Devils And Fiends From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
A few weeks into Crunchyroll's newest anime Chainsaw Man, and we've already seen a ton of horrifying monsters. And as the show rolls on, we keep seeing more and more devils that need to be killed. Also available on Hulu, the show follows a devil hunter named Denji, and his devil pup Pochita, who sacrifices himself to save Denji's life. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
Tales Of The Jedi: 13 Things We Learned About The Star Wars Universe
The Star Wars prequels aren't the best films to come out of the Star Wars franchise, but they did introduce fans to a cavalcade of new ideas and characters. Out of the prequels we got the Clones Wars animated series, which led to Rebels, which leads to the new Disney+ series Tales of the Jedi.
We Only Find Them When They're Dead #14 - Book Three: The Soul; Issue Fourteen: The Present and the Past
The action of the final arc heats up with Newdawn and Thierry sleuthing their way through a dangerous spy mission, as the past threatens to catch up with them. New revelations surface about Thierry-9’s creation and Newdawn’s motivations, all while they make a desperate gambit in the midst of their mission!
The 7 Best All Ages Horror Movies You Can Watch Right Now And Where To Stream Them
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror is vast, open, and wide--like the human mind. And there's no reason to miss out on new concepts and fears. That’s right! Horror and wondering what’s around the corner is for all of us and every age.
19 Horror Movie Sequels So Incredibly Bad That They Make The Original Look Perfect
Even the best horror movies of all time can be dragged through the dirt by a poor sequel. We all love the original Halloween movie, but by the time it got to the Cult of Thorn, the franchise had obviously lost its way. Freddy Krueger was a menacing killer in A Nightmare on Elm Street, but he eventually evolved into a bad stand-up comedian delivering jokes about using a Nintendo Power Glove while taunting teenagers.
Henry Cavill Reveals How They Shot Super Secret Superman Cameo
It's no secret that Henry Cavill is back as Superman, not just in a small appearance in Black Adam, but will keep flying as the Man of Steel in new DC projects going forwards. Getting Cavill back as Big Blue was definitely a challenge as Black Adam star and producer Dwayne Johnson said he kept getting "no" over the years from the former head of DC Films Walter Hamada.
Venom 3 Finds Director In Kelly Marcel, Who Wrote The First Two Movies
Venom 3 has reportedly founded a director. Deadline reports that Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films, will direct the third entry. Marcel will also write the screenplay based off a story she wrote with star Tom Hardy. Both Marcel and Hardy will also produce Venom 3.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
After Black Adam, Even Pierce Brosnan Is Unsure About Dr. Fate's Future
By now, chances are you've Dwayne Johnson's turn as Black Adam on the big screen, opening up a new corner of the DC movie universe--and the return of the world's most famous superhero for the first time since Justice League. There's plenty more to discuss about the Blck Adam movie, though. For instance, what's to come for Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), after finally making his big screen debut?
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Review - Into The Ether
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. If Illfonic Entertainment set out to make an authentic Ghostbusters experience, it's done so in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The game's look, sound, and feel is true-to-form, right down to the voices of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, respectively. Manning a proton pack and PKE meter for the first time in order to track and trap ghosts is a shot of ectoplasmic adrenaline. As a video game, however, it falls into a devious trap of its own, one where excitement hastily shifts to monotonous repetition. Spirits Unleashed captures the Ghostbusters feeling well, but that authenticity belies a shallow, repetitive game that quickly wears out its welcome.
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Joker 2 Not In New DC Universe, Batman 2 Still Years Away
It sounds like Joker: Folie à Deux won't be a part of any connected DC film universe the newly instated James Gunn might oversee. Yesterday, October 25, it was announced that Gunn would co-lead DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, which will include things like DCEU movies, shows, and cartoons. However, the sequel to the 2019 box office hit Joker will exist outside of that, according to the report from Variety announcing the news.
Hideo Kojima Has Said One Of His Next Games Is "Almost Like A New Medium"
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has teased one of his upcoming games by calling it almost "a new medium." In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kojima touched on one of his upcoming titles, where he explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," said Kojima. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."
