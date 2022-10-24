Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend. Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Where: Savannah Culture […]
wtoc.com
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
wtoc.com
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
LIST: Halloween events in Savannah, surrounding areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The spooky season has arrived and there are several ways to celebrate! Take a look through this list of Halloween events happening throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Friday, Oct. 28 Savannah Savannah Spooky Spectacular – The Halloween-themed variety show will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Rose
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you are thinking about adopting a dog, you might miss some of the sweetest ones in a shelter because they don’t draw attention to themselves. So, that’s what we try to do on Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for...
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in Savannah
There are so many more things to do in Savannah than touring the squares and searching for ghosts, but those are two great choices. I recently spent six weeks in the city and explored many great places and spaces that make the region so spectacular. Plenty of activities, day trips, tours and places to eat will leave you happy, and I’ve highlighted some of my favorites. If you’re planning a weekend trip or longer, you won’t want to miss these 21 fun things to do in Savannah.
wtoc.com
Tybee YMCA hosting Truck or Treat event Friday night
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night. Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy. The YMCA says they have more...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
WJCL
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The South Georgia State Fair returns October 27 through November 6. The 11-days of fun is once again organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah. All the exciting rides, thrilling games, fantastic food and entertaining shows and exhibits will take place at 105 Fort...
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
wtoc.com
Staying safe while having fun this Halloween weekend 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are countless events happening over the weekend for Halloween, but in Savannah you don’t have to go too far to get in the spooky spirit. This really is Savannah’s time to shine – we see those ghost tours going around the city on most weekends, but there might be a few more out this weekend.
wtoc.com
Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way. Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”
southmag.com
Saturday October 29th, Annual Cars & Coffee Bethesda Benefit
If you are in Savannah this Saturday, October 29th, please join the Oglethorpe Driving Club for our annual Cars and Coffee fund raiser at Bethesda Academy. Founded in 1740 by George Whitfield, Bethesda continues to empower the lives of young men through a transformative academic experience. The setting is spectacular...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: SCAD film student Kayli Carter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD Film Students have been soaking up the atmosphere here the 25th Anniversary celebration. WTOC’S Becky Sattero sat down with SCAD film student Kayli Carter.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Friday is your last chance to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
Friday, October 28, 2022 is the last day to purchase chicken dinner plates to support Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH). The plates are $10 each and the proceeds support OAH’s operations. They will be cooking the chickens’ for lunch on Friday, November 4th. You can pick up your plates between...
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
