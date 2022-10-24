ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide

READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
abc27.com

Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot while driving in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
NBC Philadelphia

Police Search for Missing Bucks County Mom Who ‘Vanished'

Police continue to search for a Bucks County mom who has been missing for more than two weeks. During a news conference on Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub asked the public for help in finding 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi of Sellersville. Capaldi was last seen at...
