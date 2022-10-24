Read full article on original website
Fentanyl “Skittles” Part of Huge Drug Stash Seized in Tri-Cities
Kennewick Police announced Friday that during the week of Oct. 17-21st, a major drug bust was conducted involving the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force, DEA as well as the US District Attorney's Office for Eastern WA and the Benton County Prosecutor. According to KPD, several locations were raided in Richland...
nbcrightnow.com
Theft suspect jumps in Yakima river
GRANGER, Wash.- Around 10:45 p.m. on October, 26, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and the Granger Police Department located a stolen vehicle, trailer, and tractor on the banks of the Yakima River near Granger. Deputies attempted to contact a male suspect from the vehicle, but the man ran and jumped into...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Looking For Motorcyclist Who Keeps Fleeing From Them
Moses Lake Police are asking for public help to find a motorcycle rider who has fled the scene when being pulled over a number of times. Officers say they are not able to chase the cyclist because of state law, even though fleeing from police is still a felony. They...
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
nbcrightnow.com
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
97 Rock
