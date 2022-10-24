Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market celebrates 90 years
What started as a way for women to earn income during the Great Depression has evolved into a larger cooperative serving the community of Bethesda for 90 years. The Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market at 7155 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda will celebrate its dedication to the Bethesda community with a Harvest and Halloween party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five local wineries to visit this fall season
Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
bethesdamagazine.com
Three injured in fire at downtown Silver Spring high-rise apartment building
Three people were injured in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in the 1100 block of Fidler Lane in downtown Silver Spring, according to authorities. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital; two people were...
bethesdamagazine.com
Support the Arts and Humanities
AmaZing Theatre Co. (amazingtheatre.org), which is nestled in a historic district, provides workshops to encourage actors and playwrights, and produces socially significant plays based on current and historical events that affect the lives of Americans, particularly in Black/African American communities. Headquartered: Ashton/Sandy Spring. Serves: Metro region. What a donation buys:
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase Audubon group chooses new name to distance itself from racist namesake
Chevy Chase Audubon group chooses new name to distance itself from racist namesake. The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016. A Baltimore man was convicted Wednesday of robbing the same Silver Spring bank he pleaded guilty to robbing in 2016. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was convicted on one count of robbery Wednesday by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [WJLA]
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring native and Schitt’s Creek executive producer dies at 47
Silver Spring native Ben Feigin, the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning TV show Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 in his Los Angeles home, according to published reports . Feigin died of pancreatic cancer, according to NBC Washington, and is survived by his wife Heidi and 11-year-old...
bethesdamagazine.com
Your Money Questions, Answered
Rockville financial planner Howard Perlroth says he’s often struck by how many couples have never discussed some of life’s biggest money decisions. In countless conversations, he’s asked the pair sitting in front of him about who’s going to pay for their child’s college education. “One says, ‘We’re going to pay it all.’ And the other says, ‘[The child] is going to have skin in the game,’ ” says Perlroth of Gartenhaus Wealth Management. “And they say it at the same time, and then they look at each other.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda-based Yellow Boomerang aims to help those in need
A Bethesda-based organization that was created to aid Afghan refugees has expanded to helping underserved communities in need. Yellow Boomerang, Inc. was created early this year, powered by volunteers and its giving projects, according to its organizers. “We started doing one project after another and we eventually, during COVID, we...
Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong. She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.
bethesdamagazine.com
Guide to Giving 2022
All of the organizations that follow have been recommended by either The Community Foundation in Montgomery County, the Catalogue for Philanthropy or the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County. The nonprofits provided a description of their work and ideas for ways to help. If an organization offers Student Service Learning hours (SSL) or internships, we noted that under volunteer opportunities.
bethesdamagazine.com
Improve Someone’s Health
Care for Your Health (care4yourhealth.org) strives to provide multicultural health care to elders that supports life changes, enhances enjoyment and promotes aging in place. In addition to organizing immunization events in the community, the organization provides primary care in office and at home plus hospital at home services. It is expanding toward holistic delivery of health services, with grief counseling, social assistance and podiatry.
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Potomac
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Seven Locks Road near Gainsborough Road in Potomac, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Young Israel Ezras Israel of Potomac temple, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
Strangers Moved Into Maryland Couple's New Home And Won't Leave: Report
A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9. The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
Shootout Shakes Silver Spring During Monday Morning Rush Hour
Authorities have released surveillance footage of gunmen who fired at each other striking nearby cars and businesses Monday, Oct. 24 (scroll for video). The two black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, county police said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring cyclist, 19, dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run, county police say
A 19-year-old cyclist from Silver Spring has died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck Sunday night by a car traveling on Georgia Avenue near Janet Road in Glenmont, Montgomery County police said Friday. William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said during a press conference...
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
Comments / 0