Rockville financial planner Howard Perlroth says he’s often struck by how many couples have never discussed some of life’s biggest money decisions. In countless conversations, he’s asked the pair sitting in front of him about who’s going to pay for their child’s college education. “One says, ‘We’re going to pay it all.’ And the other says, ‘[The child] is going to have skin in the game,’ ” says Perlroth of Gartenhaus Wealth Management. “And they say it at the same time, and then they look at each other.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO