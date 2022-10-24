ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery

For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
OLNEY, MD
Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market celebrates 90 years

What started as a way for women to earn income during the Great Depression has evolved into a larger cooperative serving the community of Bethesda for 90 years. The Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market at 7155 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda will celebrate its dedication to the Bethesda community with a Harvest and Halloween party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
BETHESDA, MD
Five local wineries to visit this fall season

Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Support the Arts and Humanities

AmaZing Theatre Co. (amazingtheatre.org), which is nestled in a historic district, provides workshops to encourage actors and playwrights, and produces socially significant plays based on current and historical events that affect the lives of Americans, particularly in Black/African American communities. Headquartered: Ashton/Sandy Spring. Serves: Metro region. What a donation buys:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016

Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016. A Baltimore man was convicted Wednesday of robbing the same Silver Spring bank he pleaded guilty to robbing in 2016. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was convicted on one count of robbery Wednesday by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [WJLA]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Your Money Questions, Answered

Rockville financial planner Howard Perlroth says he’s often struck by how many couples have never discussed some of life’s biggest money decisions. In countless conversations, he’s asked the pair sitting in front of him about who’s going to pay for their child’s college education. “One says, ‘We’re going to pay it all.’ And the other says, ‘[The child] is going to have skin in the game,’ ” says Perlroth of Gartenhaus Wealth Management. “And they say it at the same time, and then they look at each other.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bethesda-based Yellow Boomerang aims to help those in need

A Bethesda-based organization that was created to aid Afghan refugees has expanded to helping underserved communities in need. Yellow Boomerang, Inc. was created early this year, powered by volunteers and its giving projects, according to its organizers. “We started doing one project after another and we eventually, during COVID, we...
BETHESDA, MD
Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong. She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Guide to Giving 2022

All of the organizations that follow have been recommended by either The Community Foundation in Montgomery County, the Catalogue for Philanthropy or the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County. The nonprofits provided a description of their work and ideas for ways to help. If an organization offers Student Service Learning hours (SSL) or internships, we noted that under volunteer opportunities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Improve Someone’s Health

Care for Your Health (care4yourhealth.org) strives to provide multicultural health care to elders that supports life changes, enhances enjoyment and promotes aging in place. In addition to organizing immunization events in the community, the organization provides primary care in office and at home plus hospital at home services. It is expanding toward holistic delivery of health services, with grief counseling, social assistance and podiatry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Potomac

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Seven Locks Road near Gainsborough Road in Potomac, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Young Israel Ezras Israel of Potomac temple, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
POTOMAC, MD
Strangers Moved Into Maryland Couple's New Home And Won't Leave: Report

A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9. The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

