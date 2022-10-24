ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
local21news.com

Man sought after firing gun at Chambersburg house with four inside

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police are looking for the man responsible for opening fire at a residence that housed four people. Officials say that 36-year-old Fernando Carmona-Santiago now has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting a firearm into the residence on the 300 block of W. Catherine St.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide

READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Update: Harrisburg children found safe

UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Missing 11-year-old in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Amelya Feliz Williams who did not return home after she was dismissed from school. Police say that they received the missing persons report at around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 28 once Williams did not...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

18-year-old pedestrian identified and pronounced dead in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially released details revolving around a young pedestrian being hit earlier on Oct. 22. Officials say that the teen, Dylan Flickinger, was fatally hit by a car after reportedly attempting to cross a road and running out in front of the car.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
ROSEDALE, MD
local21news.com

DNA matches, 34-year-old cold case solved, officials say

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — After almost 35 years, the cold case murder of Anna Kane was been solved by connecting a letter sent to a local newspaper and DNA evidence found on Kane's clothing through "breakthrough DNA genetic genealogy technology," according to a release from Pennsylvania Crime stoppers. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges

NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
NEW COLUMBIA, PA

