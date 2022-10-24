Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
local21news.com
Man sought after firing gun at Chambersburg house with four inside
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police are looking for the man responsible for opening fire at a residence that housed four people. Officials say that 36-year-old Fernando Carmona-Santiago now has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting a firearm into the residence on the 300 block of W. Catherine St.
Harrisburg man strangled, suffocated boy before forcing kids, mom into car at knifepoint: police
Kenneth Smiley broke into his girlfriend’s Harrisburg apartment with a knife early Thursday, threatened her and her two sons and strangled the younger boy before kidnapping them all, according to court documents. Smiley, 39, also tried to suffocate the 4-year-old boy, who is his son, the records said. He...
WFMZ-TV Online
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
local21news.com
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
local21news.com
Man wanted after allegedly using stolen credit cards to make nearly $3,000 in purchases
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 50 year old Lancaster man is wanted by police after he allegedly used stolen credit cards to make nearly $3,000 in fraudulent purchases. According to police, Khoi Quang Vu allegedly made the fraudulent purchases at a Turkey Hill and Walmart between May 4 and May 20.
Update: Harrisburg children found safe
UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
local21news.com
Missing 11-year-old in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Amelya Feliz Williams who did not return home after she was dismissed from school. Police say that they received the missing persons report at around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 28 once Williams did not...
local21news.com
York man pleads guilty to string of power tool thefts across Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York man has pleaded guilty to a string of power tool thefts across Lancaster County in 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney. 23-year-old Quentin Burgess of the 1300 of Bonbar Road, pleaded guilty to a number of charges including, nine felony...
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
abc27.com
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
WGAL
Police: Woman with suspended license flees, crashes into Lower Paxton Township home
Police said a woman fled from officers before she crashed into a house in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, this weekend. Police said they tried to pull over Kennedy Jackson-Foucher around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court. Jackson-Foucher fled at a high rate...
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
local21news.com
Man threatens to stab people at York County Walmart over $58 theft
A man threatened to hurt people at a Walmart with a knife while also threatening to slit any officers' throats who attempted to stop him, according to West Manchester Township Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Dr on Oct. 22 at...
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian identified and pronounced dead in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially released details revolving around a young pedestrian being hit earlier on Oct. 22. Officials say that the teen, Dylan Flickinger, was fatally hit by a car after reportedly attempting to cross a road and running out in front of the car.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
local21news.com
DNA matches, 34-year-old cold case solved, officials say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — After almost 35 years, the cold case murder of Anna Kane was been solved by connecting a letter sent to a local newspaper and DNA evidence found on Kane's clothing through "breakthrough DNA genetic genealogy technology," according to a release from Pennsylvania Crime stoppers. The...
wkok.com
State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges
NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
Comments / 1