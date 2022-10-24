VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this […]

RALEIGH, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO