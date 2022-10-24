ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as […]
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this […]
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy