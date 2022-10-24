Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WNCT
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as […]
World Series Notebook: Pettis back coaching 3rd for Astros
Gary Pettis was back coaching third base for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series
Spurs Waive Former No. 12 Pick Joshua Primo in Surprise Move
The 2021 lottery pick was shockingly waived from the roster on Friday.
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this […]
Comments / 0