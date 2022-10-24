ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia Kroger participating in Drug Take Back Day this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Kroger will be accepting unused and expired medications at their drop-off location during DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. Residents can take advantage of this free event on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1028 Roberts Branch Parkway.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prescription take back events happening Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several police departments in the area in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding prescription drug take back events on Saturday. The event will take place on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The take back is part of an annual event...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands seeing rise in pediatric respiratory cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina joins the number of states across the nation where hospitals are filling up due to respiratory infections spreading among children. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial virus and the state is seeing an increase in cases among children as well as the flu and other respiratory viruses says Doctor Robin Lacroix with Prisma Health.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allergy-friendly Halloween candy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
abccolumbia.com

Halloween safety tips, Richland County Sheriff’s Department warn parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -During Halloween scary costumes, haunted houses and all things creepy are expected. However, fearing for your safety shouldn’t be one of them, says Richland County Sheriff’s Department. To keep safe while trick or treating, the sheriff’s department suggest carrying flashlights, wearing bright or reflective costumes,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners. Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. locate suspected gunman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced they located and detained a suspected gunman who they were searching for in Leesville near Lawson Road. According to authorities, a man who was transported to the hospital after being shot is expected to recover. Deputies say they are...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Former deputy sheriff arrested for assaulting inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff. Harris is charged with assault and battery in the third degree. Deputies say they were alerted to an incident that happened Oct. 24 when Harris shoved an...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth

The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

American Red Cross urges people to donate blood before holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross is asking the public to consider donating blood before the upcoming holidays. Individuals who give blood Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card. The organization is asking people of all blood types to donate blood or platelets during this fall season.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers. In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening. Salary is between...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Officers to hand out gift bags in honor of deputy who died from cancer

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Gift bags have been donated to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department in honor of a deputy who died from cancer. Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was a more than a five-year veteran of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. She died in April after a battle with cancer.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
COLUMBIA, SC

