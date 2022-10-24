Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Potomac
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Seven Locks Road near Gainsborough Road in Potomac, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Young Israel Ezras Israel of Potomac temple, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
Baltimore crash leaves one person dead, another in critical condition
One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash in Baltimore City.
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Fairfax hit-and-run, driver arrested
A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and leaving the scene of the crash has been found and arrested.
Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School
Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police
Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
Three injured in fire at downtown Silver Spring high-rise apartment building
Three people were injured in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in the 1100 block of Fidler Lane in downtown Silver Spring, according to authorities. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital; two people were...
One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police
One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
40-year-old killed after crash in Sparrows Point
Kaleb Smith, 40, was killed after being involved in a crash Sunday morning in Sparrows Point. Around 4:00 a.m., a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling on an access road towards Wharf Road.
Temple Hills Woman Dead After Violent Rollover Crash In Fort Washington
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a fatal rollover collision in Fort Washington, police say. Ashley Henson, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead after her vehicle overturned while she was driving west on the 2300 block of Tucker Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Prince George's County Police.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Man dead after early morning shooting in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man is dead and police are searching for suspects after an early morning shooting in northeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. near Trinidad Avenue and Morse Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Investigations say the man died at the scene. Police have released no...
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Homicide Under Investigation In Charles County: Sheriff (DEVELOPING)
Officers in Maryland are investigating a reported homicide in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office. An alert was issued by a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, regarding police activity in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Police...
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
Shootout Shakes Silver Spring During Monday Morning Rush Hour
Authorities have released surveillance footage of gunmen who fired at each other striking nearby cars and businesses Monday, Oct. 24 (scroll for video). The two black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, county police said.
Two drivers killed in separate two-car collisions Monday morning
Two drivers were killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved were injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said in a press release.
Washington DC Mom Charged With Homicide In Death Of 2-Year-Old Daughter
A 38-year-old Washington DC mom has been charged with murdering her 2-year-old child, authorities said. Leandra Andrade was initially arrested on a child abuse charge after her daughter suffered a fatal medical emergency on Aug. 1, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police and EMS workers responded to the...
39-year-old man killed in collision in Montgomery County
Montgomery County police are investigating fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in the area of Midcounty Highway and Washington Grove Lane.
