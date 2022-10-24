ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Potomac

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Seven Locks Road near Gainsborough Road in Potomac, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Young Israel Ezras Israel of Potomac temple, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
POTOMAC, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police

Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after early morning shooting in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man is dead and police are searching for suspects after an early morning shooting in northeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. near Trinidad Avenue and Morse Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Investigations say the man died at the scene. Police have released no...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Two drivers killed in separate two-car collisions Monday morning

Two drivers were killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved were injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said in a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

