In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).

14 HOURS AGO