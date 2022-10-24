Read full article on original website
WKTV
Man charged with menacing following 2-hour standoff with Utica police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were outside a home on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue for nearly two hours on Friday trying to get a potentially armed man out of a house. Police were called to the scene just before noon after a woman went to the police station and claimed a man, later identified as 68-year-old Gerald Proulx, of Utica, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot.
WKTV
Clinton man arrested following a Domestic incident
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Antonio Springer of Clinton New York was arrested following an investigation involving reports of a Domestic incident made to police on Friday. Springer was arrested and charged with Harassment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Resisting Arrest.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment. Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M. Address: 92...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street
UTICA, N.Y. – The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder following a shooting on Miller Street in Utica last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Oneida County Court on Thursday. Jahari Brown shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while firing shots at a house...
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for attempted murder
A Utica man who shot a woman in the back while firing shots at a house on Miller Street last year pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street. The man who pleaded...
5-year-old boy dies after large fire at North Side home, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have confirmed a 5-year-old boy died after a fire fully engulfed a North Side home Thursday afternoon. The boy was brought to Upstate University Hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department Thursday. Around 3:29 p.m., a 911...
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
Cortland woman arrested after drug raid
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
New York State Police Ask for Surveillance Photos in Search for Missing Kayaker
New York State Police say they are still looking for a Massachusetts man who went missing while kayaking on Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on October 22. Troopers now have released a photo of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock’s boat that was found at the lake. Investigators are asking anyone who...
waer.org
More than 50 Syracuse Firefighters respond to fatal house fire
More than 50 Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The firefighters quickly rescued a victim from the house, who later died at the hospital. The fire occurred at the 300 block of Douglas St. There was a maze of obstacles for firefighters to deal with, such as fallen power lines in the front yard.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent enters not guilty plea following DWI charges
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, October 26. The judge also suspended Thomson’s license until further notice. Thomson was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested for driving drunk twice the legal limit […]
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to find missing Jamesville man
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
One injured in tractor trailer crash on I-90
PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident between two tractor trailers has caused a fire and a part of I-90 westbound to be closed, according to New York State Police. According to police, one of the trucks was driving partially on the shoulder at a reduced speed just after 12 p.m. Thursday when it was struck […]
