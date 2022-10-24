ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdNDE_0ikectNg00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November.

According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will be in front of the old A and B Used Cars.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Troopers say checkpoints like this one are used to deter impaired drivers as well as to help educate the public about the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

The WVSP also reminds the public they can help prevent impaired driving by reporting incidents when they see drivers operating a vehicle under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 4

Related
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ribbon cutting of new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The project to widen the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge reached a new milestone on Friday with its ribbon-cutting ceremony. “[We’re] just proud as we can be to be at the forefront of really an economic boom for the state of West Virginia and to have a structure like this for our […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns about grand jury call scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area. The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington

UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Three guns confiscated from West Virginia residents at Yeager Airport in 1 month

Editor’s Note: The Transportation Security Administration says the Raleigh County resident stopped Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 for carrying a gun was a woman. The initial information from the TSA stated the person was a man. This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Transportation Security Administration says officers […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Third conviction in Kane Roush murder

POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy