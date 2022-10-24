West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November.

According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will be in front of the old A and B Used Cars.

Troopers say checkpoints like this one are used to deter impaired drivers as well as to help educate the public about the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

The WVSP also reminds the public they can help prevent impaired driving by reporting incidents when they see drivers operating a vehicle under the influence.

