Yelm football player William Carreto voted the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Yelm RB/LB William Correto for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15!

With standout RB Brayden Platt hobbled, Carreto was the workhorse in the team's 56-14 homecoming victory over playoff-bound Timberline.

The senior rushed for a career-high 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 81-yarder in the second half. He also registered two sacks.

Correto received nearly 52.0% of the vote, beating out Southridge football player Jimmy Rush , who finished second with 42.1 % .

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 10-15:

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

McCoy Brooks, Enumclaw boys cross country : Won the boys 5,000-meter race at the Fall Classic Invite at Pacific Lutheran University in a time of 15:56.7.

Ashton Demarest, Napavine football: Had as efficient a day (first quarter) as you could wish for by completing seven of eight passes for 189 yards four passing touchdowns, plus a rushing score in the team's win over Ilwaco.

Lauren Drives, Columbia River volleybal l: Had a match-high 23 kills in a 3-0 win over Ridgefield. The win gave the Rapids their 31st consecutive match win.



Amari Goodfellow, Auburn football: Had his usual all-around standout night at quarterback - 13 carries for 94 yards and four touchdowns, and also completing 11 of 16 passes for 206 yards and a score (and five two-point conversions) in a 3A NPSL win over Kentlake..

Michael Hansen, Chiawana football: Hauled in two touchdown passes in the Riverhawks’ MCC-clinching, come-from-behind win over Southridge.

Scottre Humphrey, Rainier Beach football: The Vikings’ workhorse put the team on his back with 224 yards rushing and a pair of scores to keep the team's 3A Metro League title hopes alive.

Taylor Ioane, Camas football: Completed 25 of 33 passes for 356 yards and tossed three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 7.6 seconds to in the game, in the Papermakers’ improbable 4A GSHL comeback over Skyview.

Nolan Loosier, Newport football: Ran to the tune of 221 yards and four touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 35-21 win over Deer Park.

Kory McClure, Prosser football: The first-year signal caller set the school's single-game passing mar with 496 yards (32-of-45) with three touchdowns in a 2A CWAC victory over East Valley of Yakima.

Britney Nelson-Beer, Kamiak girls soccer : Scored twice and assisted on two other goals in an 8-0 win over Mariner.

Cale Roy, Colville football: Signal caller for Colville completed 11 of 18 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 upset over Class 2A Shadle Park.

Jimmy Rush, Southridge football: Rushed for 203 yards on 28 carries and ran in all three touchdowns for the Suns in a loss to Chiawana.

Reese Sheppard, Puyallup volleybal l: Ran the Vikings’ offense in a big way last week against Olympia, tallying 35 assists in the win.

Logan Sloman, North Kitsap football: A bright spot in an overall messy game for North Kitsap. The junior caught four passes for 73 yards and pair of touchdowns on offense, and picked off two passes on defense in a 2A Olympic win over Bremerton.

T’Andre Waverly, Kamiak football: Top class-of-2025 tight end recruit found the end zone four times on receptions of 40, 20, 30 and 25 yards in the Knights’ win against Jackson.

Jabez Woods, Graham-Kapowsin football: Was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes (to go along with receptions for 96 yards) and also had a 63-yard punt return for a score in an Eagles' win over South Kitsap.