ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Marlon Pack should be available for Portsmouth’s clash with Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5o2l_0ikebbm300

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley expects Marlon Pack to return to contention for the visit of Oxford.

Midfielder Pack missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Forest Green due to a one-game ban. He has also been nursing a hamstring strain, but should be available.

Winger Michael Jacobs and midfielder Tom Lowery have been sidelined with respective hamstring problems, with the latter closing in on his return.

Joe Rafferty (stomach) and Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain unavailable, while Jayden Reid (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Oxford are waiting to learn if their appeal against Matty Taylor’s dismissal on Saturday has been successful.

The striker was shown a straight red card after clashing with Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, but the U’s have submitted video evidence and are confident it will be overturned.

Leeds loanee Lewis Bate, Djavan Anderson, Alex Gorrin and Steve Seddon are all hoping to have fully recovered from illness after being restricted to the bench in Saturday’s home defeat to Peterborough.

Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Sam Baldock have all missed out through injury in recent weeks and will continue to be assessed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Colchester wait on Cole Skuse for Stevenage clash

Colchester must check on midfielder Cole Skuse ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Stevenage. The 36-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Stevenage after taking a knock. Manager Matt Bloomfield also has a concern over left-back Ryan Clampin, who suffered cramp in...
newschain

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo ruled out of clash with Blackpool

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo is unavailable for the Sky Blues’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool after sustaining a quadricep injury. The defender came off after the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Rotherham on Tuesday and is set for at least a few weeks out. Martyn...
newschain

QPR denied return to top spot as loan duo fire Birmingham to victory

QPR missed the chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after being beaten 2-0 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo, on loan from Arsenal and West Ham respectively, gave spirited Birmingham the perfect platform for victory with first-half goals. Then Birmingham...
newschain

Graham Carey returns to St Johnstone squad ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Graham Carey returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday. The midfielder, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, has had a full week’s training and is in contention. Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane,...
newschain

Jonny Evans could feature for Leicester against Manchester City

Jonny Evans could be available for Leicester’s clash with Manchester City. The defender has been battling a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of Saturday. Wilfred Ndidi has also returned to training after a hamstring problem but Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are out. Manchester City...
newschain

Injury headache for Mark Fotheringham as Huddersfield host Millwall

Huddersfield remain without a number of players for Saturday’s visit of Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship. Boss Mark Fotheringham saw his team battle to a goalless draw away to Middlesbrough last weekend with six members of his squad on the sidelines. Captain Jonathan Hogg (calf) sat out the...
newschain

Callum Davidson calls on St Johnstone to put Kilmarnock to the test

Callum Davidson wants his St Johnstone side to ask questions of Kilmarnock in their second cinch Premiership meeting this month. The Perth outfit lost 2-1 when they visited Rugby Park on October 5, with Danny Armstrong scoring a double before substitute Theo Blair grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.
newschain

Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college. The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14. Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended. The...
newschain

Leicester recovery to be tested by Man City – Premier League talking points

The Premier League returns for gameweek 14 following a busy midweek of European fixtures. Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points. Brendan Rodgers’ position was looking precarious at the Leicester helm until a much-needed recent uptick, which has built confidence and propelled them out of the relegation zone.
newschain

Brighton wait on Joel Veltman ahead of Chelsea clash

Brighton could be without defender Joel Veltman for Chelsea’s visit to the Amex Stadium. Veltman came off during the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend with a calf injury. Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana are back in training and should be included in the matchday squad. Mateo Kovacic...
newschain

Gary O’Neil unconcerned about Mark Travers’ return to Bournemouth team

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil insisted he has no concerns about keeper Mark Travers, who is set to make his first start since the Cherries’ record-breaking 9-0 loss to Liverpool. Travers looked to be Bournemouth’s first-choice man between the posts until that August match, when the Reds equalled...
newschain

Jarrod Bowen in contention to face Manchester United after ankle injury

Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare. England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury. But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that...
newschain

Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction

A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month. Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
163K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy