Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
Richland bike shop helps teen get a new set of wheels after hit and run
RICHLAND, Wash. — A teen is out of a set of wheels after walking away from a hit and run crash near his middle school. A non-profit and a handful of community members are helping him get back on the road again. Just months after his bike was stolen, a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler’s new bike is out of commission...
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
Missing woman’s vehicle found abandoned in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say 55-year-old Courtney Shelton’s vehicle was located along Yox Road, a remote road in the county. She was not with the vehicle. According to officials, Shelton does not have any ties to the area. The missing woman...
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
nbcrightnow.com
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
Airsoft ‘Gun’ Triggers Safety Alert at Kamiakin High School
Around 1:29 PM Friday, Oct. 28th, the Kennewick School District sent out a safety alert pertaining to Kamiakin High School. It was done via their new ParentSquare App and email service. Students reported to staff about another student with a 'gun'. KSD did not specify exactly what time the incident...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 25: Kiefer Samuel Broadbent, 28, was arrested on the 800 block of S. Highway and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 24: Jose Don Garza, 44, was arrested on the 400 block of N. 1st Place and...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1