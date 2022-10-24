ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KPD looking for suspected wallet thief

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
KENNEWICK, WA
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
RICHLAND, WA
“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"

PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
CONNELL, WA
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
KENNEWICK, WA
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
OTHELLO, WA
HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 25: Kiefer Samuel Broadbent, 28, was arrested on the 800 block of S. Highway and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 24: Jose Don Garza, 44, was arrested on the 400 block of N. 1st Place and...
HERMISTON, OR
Pasco WA
