ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Man arrested for transporting young girl to New Braunfels, paying her for sex, police say

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Two young children among 4 people found stabbed at East Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were found stabbed, including two young children, after a suspected incident of family violence at an East Side apartment complex. Police said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Friday from a neighbor at the Olive Park Apartments off Burleson Street near North Hackberry Street. They told police they could hear fighting going on inside that apartment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman sentenced to 33 months in prison for tax evasion scheme

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison after being involved in a tax evasion scheme. According to court documents, 67-year-old Cynthia J. Moak evaded paying taxes from 2009 through 2012 by falsifying her income tax returns. She also was accused of applying one of her companies for non-profit status and then soliciting charitable donations for her personal use.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
CIBOLO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front

SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy