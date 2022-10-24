Man arrested for transporting young girl to New Braunfels, paying her for sex, police say

Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Woman indicted for intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed elderly woman
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio woman has now been formally charged in a fatal crash that left an elderly woman dead back back on May 11, 2022. Sylvia Lopez was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury Friday for intoxication manslaughter. Lopez is accused of driving while intoxicated and...
foxsanantonio.com
Two young children among 4 people found stabbed at East Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Four people were found stabbed, including two young children, after a suspected incident of family violence at an East Side apartment complex. Police said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Friday from a neighbor at the Olive Park Apartments off Burleson Street near North Hackberry Street. They told police they could hear fighting going on inside that apartment.
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after horrific crash kills his passenger
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver, identified as Matthew Martinez, 23, wrapped his car...
foxsanantonio.com
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot a mother and son at Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a mother and a son at their Northside home. The incident happened at the 800 block of Alametos Street at around 6 p.m. According to officials, a man in a blue Toyota Tundra drove up and...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people safe, 6 pets are dead following a late night fire at Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are safe, but six pets died after a late night house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Bucknell Street near De Zavala Road. Firefighters say that when they arrived flames were shooting up from...
foxsanantonio.com
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
foxsanantonio.com
Man suffers burns to his back trying to put out kitchen fire at Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - An elderly man was injured during an early morning fire that destroyed his home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home off Topperwein Road near Lookout Road on the Northeast Side. The man in his 70s told investigators that he believes that the...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman sentenced to 33 months in prison for tax evasion scheme
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison after being involved in a tax evasion scheme. According to court documents, 67-year-old Cynthia J. Moak evaded paying taxes from 2009 through 2012 by falsifying her income tax returns. She also was accused of applying one of her companies for non-profit status and then soliciting charitable donations for her personal use.
foxsanantonio.com
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town
SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
foxsanantonio.com
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
foxsanantonio.com
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
foxsanantonio.com
Highway 181 shut down due to large structure fire on the Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple agencies are working to put out a large fire on the Southeast Side of town. The fire is happening on the 11700 block of Highway 181. Highway 181 has been shut down both ways while the agencies work to extinguish the flames. Officials say a...
foxsanantonio.com
The chimichurri at La Hacienda De Los Barrios makes everything better
SAN ANTONIO - Today we are going out beyond Loop 1604 to Redwood Road to La Hacienda De Los Barrios. You've probably been to the Los Barrios on Blanco Road and maybe you've even been to Violas Ventanas out by Highway 151 (same owners), but I love Hacienda. I like...
foxsanantonio.com
Memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush set for Nov. 13
SAN ANTONIO - The memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has been finalized. The large scale service will be held for family, friends and fans on Nov. 13 at Tech Port Center and Arena. This follows a graveside service with family and friends on Oct. 29...
foxsanantonio.com
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
foxsanantonio.com
'Your Holiness': Uvalde students write to the Pope and the Vatican responds
SAN ANTONIO — It's the surprise of a lifetime for some Uvalde students. After sending handwritten letters to Pope Francis at the Vatican, they responded. Each letter tells a story. Some do it with pictures. Others ask for help from a divine power. One letter reads in part "Could...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo will honor military personnel with free admission throughout November
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel and offering free admission, throughout the month of November. It applies to all active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, national guard, and reserves. And as a bonus, they'll be able to enjoy this year's Zoo lights,...
foxsanantonio.com
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
foxsanantonio.com
Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front
SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
