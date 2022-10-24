Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Homecoming ‘Rocks’ new sports complex
East Rockaway High School hosted its annual Homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 22, the district’s first big event since the debut of its newly renovated sports complex. The parade was led by the flashing lights and blaring sirens of the local fire department, which kicked off the spectacle on Saturday afternoon. It also included a colorful array of handmade banners representing each of the East Rockaway sports programs, their team of energetic cheerleaders, the melodic sound of the marching band, and the throngs of faithful fans who gathered to show their support while sporting the orange and black team colors.
Herald Community Newspapers
Panthers U17 team wins 2022 Beekman Cup
Over the Columbus Day break, the Lynbrook East Rockaway Panthers Girls’ U17 soccer team traveled to Poughquag for the 22nd Annual Beekman Cup. The team went undefeated as they faced competitors from three of the top 30 ranked Early Development Program teams in the state. The Panthers team notched...
Herald Community Newspapers
Clarke shows off its cardinal and silver
The perfect weather on Oct. 22 helped W.T. Clarke High School show pride for their school for homecoming. The day was kicked off with a cheerful parade through the neighborhood starting at Stewart Avenue and ending at the high school. The school’s Rams marching band was seen marching down the Westbury streets while students of all grades, school officials, parents, faculty and staff followed in tow.
Herald Community Newspapers
Happy Homecoming for Hewlett
The Homecoming parade on Oct. 22 that proceeded up Broadway from the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library to Hewlett High School and included the marching band and local organizations was a prelude to the traditional festivities, of class banners, the Homecoming Court and the football game. Through a rough season the Bulldogs pulled off a 21-12 victory. Pasqua Calum was the king and Elani Rocha the queen of the Homecoming curt.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin School District nominated in multiple
Bethpage Federal Credit Union nominated the Baldwin Union Free School District for multiple categories in its 2023 'Best of Long Island' competition. For 17 years the 'Best of Long Island' competition picks the best, and highest ranking businesses and services in both Nassau and Suffolk County, chosen by local community members and residents. The Baldwin Union Free School District said this year the school district has been nominated in eight different categories in education, and the arts and entertainment.
Herald Community Newspapers
Park cleanup brings Oceanside together again
The spirit and resiliency of Oceanside is alive and well, which was apparent at Coastal Cleanup Day last Sunday, hosted by the Oceanside SAFE Coalition, the Kiwanis Club of and Oceanside Warriors. Recognizing the devastating affect Hurricane Sandy had 10 years after it ravaged Oceanside, the cleanup focused not only on remembering what the community lost, but also what it gained, as neighbors rallied to help one another.
Herald Community Newspapers
Square dancing and barbecue, Alabama-style in Malverne
Dancers put their best feet forward on Saturday evening at Crossroads Farm at Grossmann’s during its second annual barnyard dance, do-si-doing around the farm to the sounds of live music, while getting treated to sizzling barbecue and a wide selection of drinks. Annie Sunshine, the farm’s events coordinator, put...
Herald Community Newspapers
Homes tackle all things creepy and kooky
With Halloween fast approaching, there are plenty of spots around town for trick-or-treaters and families to get spooked and give back to the community, without having to venture outside the realms of Bellmore-Merrick. In Merrick, Gwendolynn Stearns said her family creates a display every year, this year going for a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Torre named village historian
Frank Torre’s passion for history made him Mayor Bruno Romano’s obvious choice to serve as the historian for the Village of East Rockaway. Torre, the interim president of the Historical Society of East Rockaway and Lynbrook, was appointed to the role by Romano on Monday, entrusting him to preserve the community’s rich history.
Herald Community Newspapers
“Finally a flush”
When I reflect back, the thing that strikes me most about the Sandy experience was the overwhelming feeling of community. We had up to 10 people staying with us for a few weeks after the storm. We were happy to be able to help our friends. The kids were happy because their friends were here and having an adventure.
Herald Community Newspapers
Library festival becomes tradition
What started out as a pandemic-friendly effort to rally support for the Wantagh Public Library has turned into an annual tradition for residents of Wantagh, Seaford, Bellmore and surrounding communities. The Wantagh Public Library hosted its Fall Festival last Saturday, and the event was so successful that the library had...
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
Herald Community Newspapers
Volunteers keeping Hall’s Pond Park clean
Hall’s Pond Park got a face-lift once again on Oct. 16 as the West Hempstead Community Support and Civic Association organized its bi-annual cleanup of the park. Every spring and every fall, the association joins with a number of other local organizations in picking up trash. Volunteers roved the parks with rakes, grabbers, trash bags and leaf blowers collected garbage and natural debris that buildup in the park.
longisland.com
Kinya Ramen & Bar Opens in Hicksville’s Broadway Mall
With one location in New Jersey and another heading to Floral Park soon (others are planned for Pennsylvania), Kinya Ramen & Bar recently opened in the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, the first on Long Island. The ramen menu includes specialities like their Kinya Ramen, pork broth with black garlic oil...
Fundraiser for Dolan Center to Honor Laura and Xavier Palacios
Laura and Xavier Palacios will be honored at a fundraiser on Nov. 4. The Social will benefit the Dolan Family Health Center. The pair has been active in supporting residents throughout Huntington; he is a trustee for the Huntington school district and she has been Read More ...
Missing Long Island girl found; 18-year-old man arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Herald Community Newspapers
The Rainbow at the end of Sandy
When we hear the phrase “Superstorm Sandy” all of us have a visceral reaction--based upon our own experiences, or remembering the severe trauma of family and neighbors. As the tenth anniversary of this natural disaster is being acknowledged, it seems both appropriate and worthwhile to reflect on whatever positive lessons we can discern as a result of getting through such a devastating time.
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
Herald Community Newspapers
Childhood friends from Oceanside turn Facebook nostalgia page into a book
Their “page” may have started in 2008, but they couldn’t physically turn it until this April. Childhood friends-turned-co-authors Scott Mandel, 48, Jordan Kaplan, 57, Stacy Mandel Kaplan, 52, and Kimberly Towers, 48, started a Facebook page “Hey Long Island … Do U Remember?” 14 years ago, to reminisce and share their memories, and now their book, of the same title, is inspiring memories nationwide.
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
