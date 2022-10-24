I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by 1% or a penny on the dollar to renovate the 100 year old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year Pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.

GOLETA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO