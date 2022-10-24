Read full article on original website
Best Cakes in Town?
Who has the best cakes in the area. I want to get a birthday cake for my wife. Not in town, but Bodega Bakery in Buellton. ralphs. go spend about $10 on the box and ingredients and whip one up. ZeroHawk. 1. Oct 27, 2022 09:10 AM. 6 lazy people...
Op-Ed: Support Goleta's Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by 1% or a penny on the dollar to renovate the 100 year old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year Pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
OP-ED: Speak Up on Hollister Ave Road Changes
This is the day a lot of people have been waiting for, and a lot of people have been dreading. Today the Goleta City Council, Paula Perotte, Stuart Kasdin, James Kyriaco, Roger Aceves and Kyle Richards, decide whether or not to change the layout of Hollister Avenue through Old Town Goleta.
County Education Office Response to Student's State Test Scores
Student test score data newly released today by the California Department of Education illuminates the impact of the pandemic on student academic performance. The test scores show last spring’s results in math and English Language Arts on the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP). This is...
San Marcos Girls Sailing Wins National Championship
We are very proud to announce that our San Marcos High School Women's Team are High School National Champions! The girls bested a field of 28 teams from around the United States to be crowned National Champs!. The ISSA Women's Nationals was hosted by Mission Bay Yacht Club in San...
Double Fatal Traffic Collision on Highway 1
Two people have died in a head-on traffic collision on Highway 1 early Friday morning. At 4:10 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene near Gaviota, approximately one mile west of the Highway 101 interchange. Crews discovered two vehicles had crashed head-on casuing one to burst into flames.
Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Approved
The Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project) is headed to the final design phase and will be in construction in early summer 2023. At a Special City Council meeting held last night, October 27, 2022, the Goleta City Council voted in favor of moving the project forward after hearing a presentation from City Staff and testimony from community members. This meeting was the culmination of several City Council meeting and a recent well-attended workshop.
Medical Emergency May Have Caused Fatal 154 Crash
A fatal vehicle crash on Highway 154 Thursday afternoon may have been caused by a medical event, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD). A Chevy pickup truck was driving west on Highway 154, just east of Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley, when it went off the roadway and overturned.
Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Pass Forged Checks
After an hour-long search, deputies arrested two Santa Maria men for several felony charges stemming from their attempt to defraud a bank. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a bank in the 1100-block of E. Clark Avenue for a report of a suspect attempting to cash a forged check. Bank employees provided a great amount detail of the suspect to Sheriff’s dispatch while deputies responded to the area.
