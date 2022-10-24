Read full article on original website
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines
State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of training for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
Alaska Corrections reports 16th death of 2022, surpassing previous decade-high number of in-custody deaths
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Paul Harris, 69, died on Oct. 23 at Goose Creek Correctional Center, becoming the 16th person to die in the state’s prison system this year, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections press release on Tuesday.
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw gives a statement at a Public Safety Commission hearing in Austin on Thursday. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Weeks after Texas...
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Texas tries again to prove that Scott Panetti is just sane enough to be executed
The Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, also known as the Walls Unit, home of the state’s execution chamber. (Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state of Texas admits...
Multnomah County vote-counting system runs without a hitch
Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) County elections offices are whirring into action across the state, testing and verifying the ballot counting process before...
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments...
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while...
Maryland life expectancy data highlights racial disparities
National life expectancy has decreased for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancy in Maryland also fell, according to 2020 statistics from the state, which is the latest available data. In 2021, the national life expectancy...
Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds
On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
Hawaii Schools Are Struggling To Help English Learners Recover From Pandemic Setbacks
Rianna Milne, a 15-year-old freshman at Farrington High School whose native language is Marshallese, is focused this year on getting more comfortable speaking English in class. Milne spent a good chunk of middle school taking virtual classes during the pandemic. She says it was difficult to understand her teachers online,...
Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’
In frontier Kansas communities, few lawyers had formal legal educations. Instead, most would-be lawyers "read law." (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war historian.
Crosby/Rey rematch in Southern Md. is one of the marquee races of the fall
Del. Brian Crosby and former Del. Deb Rey love St. Mary’s County. They both have military backgrounds; Crosby served as an Army Ranger and Rey retired from the Air Force. The similarities end there. Crosby, a 39-year-old Democrat, and Rey, a 55-year-old Republican, are vying to represent District 29B...
Labor union’s lawsuit alleges ‘disparate’ treatment of state workers because of race, gender
Gov. Phil Murphy has refused to address the "disparate treatment" of AFSCME workers and the state's corrections officers, the lawsuit says. (Danielle Richards for New Jersey Monitor) AFSCME, the labor union representing thousands of state employees, is suing Gov. Phil Murphy and the state of New Jersey, alleging the state...
Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election
Voting rights activists and others gather at the Midtown Center in Milwaukee on the first day of early voting. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, in a year in which Republicans have attempted to tighten the reins on voting rules based on false theories of election fraud, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition held a virtual event Wednesday to outline what accommodations voters with disabilities are entitled to and how the rules have changed in the last two years.
