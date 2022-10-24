ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

CBS News

"Potential disease outbreak" at Virginia high school causes hundreds of students to miss school with flu-like symptoms

A Virginia high school will remain open even as hundreds of students continue to stay home because of flu-like illnesses. Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, had a "high number of student and staff illnesses" reported last week, prompting the school to shut down all activities and athletics scheduled from Friday through Sunday, the school said. The school, which has roughly 2,100 students, saw 1,000 student absences on Friday. On Monday, 670 students were absent, and on Tuesday, 526 students — about a quarter of the student population — continued to miss school, the district's chief communications officer Sandra Osborn told CBS News.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

DCPS Chancellor promises review after bus driver arrested for DUI, others cited without valid licenses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

7 adults, 4 children displaced by fire in Northwest, DC

WASHINGTON — A fire in a Northwest D.C. apartment building has displaced 11 people, according to DC Fire officials. Fire investigators are on the scene of an apartment located within a row home in Northwest D.C. that went up in flames Thursday. Officials said the fire was located in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Events DC victim of cyberattack, employee information compromised

WASHINGTON — The official convention and sports authority for the District, Events DC, was a recent victim of a cyberattack across its network, the organization transparently said in a statement Friday. In addition, the breach may have compromised employee data. The organization said that when they discovered the attack...
WASHINGTON, DC
