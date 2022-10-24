Read full article on original website
7 Fairfax Co. middle schoolers fell ill after reportedly ingesting Delta 8 THC gummies
WASHINGTON — Seven Liberty Middle School students in Fairfax County visited their school's clinic after reportedly feeling ill on Thursday. School officials believe they ingested Delta 8 THC gummies. A letter was sent home to families explaining the situation involving the seven students. The letter explained that the students...
"Potential disease outbreak" at Virginia high school causes hundreds of students to miss school with flu-like symptoms
A Virginia high school will remain open even as hundreds of students continue to stay home because of flu-like illnesses. Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, had a "high number of student and staff illnesses" reported last week, prompting the school to shut down all activities and athletics scheduled from Friday through Sunday, the school said. The school, which has roughly 2,100 students, saw 1,000 student absences on Friday. On Monday, 670 students were absent, and on Tuesday, 526 students — about a quarter of the student population — continued to miss school, the district's chief communications officer Sandra Osborn told CBS News.
Criticism continues as Spotsylvania school superintendent expected to start on Nov. 1
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The controversary surrounding the incoming Spotsylvania school superintendent continues, over a month after the initial announcement of who is expected to step into the role. People who oppose the bid for Mark Taylor to take on the role were in court Thursday where they stayed true...
Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms
Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
Stafford County Public Schools provides update on student illness outbreak
Stafford County Public Schools has shared an update regarding the illness outbreak that affected over 1,000 students.
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
About 1,000 Students At A Virginia High School Have Come Down With 'Flu-Like' Symptoms
Health officials are working to "identify the root cause of the illness" that has affected nearly half the students at Stafford High School.
What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak
Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
DCPS Chancellor promises review after bus driver arrested for DUI, others cited without valid licenses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
County Executive nominates new health officer for Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated as Montgomery County's new Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to introduce Dr. Davis as the county's nominee during a weekly briefing on Wednesday. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
7 adults, 4 children displaced by fire in Northwest, DC
WASHINGTON — A fire in a Northwest D.C. apartment building has displaced 11 people, according to DC Fire officials. Fire investigators are on the scene of an apartment located within a row home in Northwest D.C. that went up in flames Thursday. Officials said the fire was located in...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Maryland man accused of shooting windows of 77 cars with BB gun in Arlington, Virginia
A Maryland man is facing charges after damaging more than 70 cars across Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD). ACPD reports 23 cars were damaged and had smashed windows between Oct 20 and Oct 21. Another 54 cars had similar damage between Oct 25 and Oct 27.
Brace yourself for the 'Tripledemic' | Doctors warn COVID, flu, RSV could surge as weather gets cold
BETHESDA, Md. — As we head toward Halloween, health experts are sharing a scary new word. They're calling the risk of surging COVID, influenza, and RSV a "tridemic" or "tripledemic." It's already hit some schools and threatens to again overwhelm hospitals. "RSV is probably the scariest experience we've had...
9 things to do this Halloweekend in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Oct. 28-31
WASHINGTON — It's finally Halloween weekend! Looking for ways to celebrate the holiday? Here's a host of haunts happening across the area. For more haunted attractions across the DMV, click here. For family-friendly fall festivals and pumpkin patches near you, click here. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the...
Events DC victim of cyberattack, employee information compromised
WASHINGTON — The official convention and sports authority for the District, Events DC, was a recent victim of a cyberattack across its network, the organization transparently said in a statement Friday. In addition, the breach may have compromised employee data. The organization said that when they discovered the attack...
