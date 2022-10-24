ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can help law enforcement in the Ozarks equip K9 units

By Carrie Winchel
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several sheriff’s offices and police departments in the Springfield area are nominated to receive up to $2,500 to support their K9 units.

The money is coming from a company called Aftermath, which, according to its website specializes in cleaning up after traumatic events as well as biohazard removal.

You can vote for your law enforcement agency on the South Central Region K9 Grant Voting page on Aftermath’s website. There’s a search bar at the top of the list of entries.

Here are the local agencies that are up for the grant:

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole reached out to Ozarks First and said everyone can only vote once per day during the voting period, which started on Monday and ends on Oct. 31.

